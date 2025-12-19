Liberia: How Senators Decided the Ivanhoe Deal

The Ivanhoe rail deal passed, but the vote that sealed it tells a far more complicated story: senators whose counties stood to gain most withheld support, while others with direct business ties to ArcelorMittal broke ranks to back an agreement that dismantles the mining giant's long-standing grip on Liberia's rail corridor.

After hours of procedural wrangling and heated exchanges, the Liberian Senate late Thursday concurred with the House of Representatives to ratify the Ivanhoe Liberia Concession and Access Agreement, clearing the final legislative hurdle for what is widely regarded as one of the most consequential U.S.-backed investments in Liberia in generations. The agreement grants Ivanhoe Atlantic, through its Liberian and Guinean subsidiaries, regulated access to the Yekepa-Buchanan railway and Port of Buchanan, anchoring Liberia's transition to a multi-user, independently operated rail system.

The concurrence was achieved during the Senate's 60th Day Sitting of the Second Session, with 20 senators voting in favor, four abstaining, and one voting against. The margin was sufficient for ratification, but the roll call exposed unexpected fractures in the chamber -- fractures that spoke less to ideology than to entrenched interests and shifting political calculations around control of national infrastructure.

Among the surprises were the abstentions of senators whose constituencies are positioned to benefit directly from the agreement. Grand Bassa County Senator Gbehzohngar M. Findley abstained, despite Buchanan Port and surrounding communities standing to gain from increased rail traffic, port activity, and associated jobs. Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh, who had firmly supported the agreement before it reached the Legislature as well as during the Senate joint committee hearing, also abstained when the vote was called.

Legislative observers described Konneh's abstention as particularly striking, given his earlier advocacy. Analysts familiar with the dynamics surrounding the agreement suggested that deep, longstanding relationships between the senator and senior figures within ArcelorMittal Liberia -- an outspoken opponent of multi-user rail access -- may have influenced his final decision, pulling him back from the "yes" vote that had been widely anticipated.

Equally notable was the absence of Nimba County Senator Nya Twayen, a vocal critic of ArcelorMittal Liberia. Twayen had insisted that the Ivanhoe agreement meet specific infrastructure conditions, including commitments to road paving, as a prerequisite for his support. When those conditions were ruled procedurally inadmissible, he was nowhere to be found when the roll was called, effectively removing himself from the decisive vote.

In contrast, several senators who were expected to abstain or oppose the agreement instead voted in favor, defying assumptions about loyalty and conflict of interest. Grand Kru County Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, chair of the Senate Committee on Concessions and co-chair of the Joint Committee vetting the agreement, voted "yes" despite holding a lucrative logistics contract with ArcelorMittal Liberia. Bartekwa's vote aligned him with the broader Senate majority and against the mining company that has long resisted independent rail operatorship.

Lofa County Senator Momo Cyrus, whose security firm SEGAL maintains a contract with ArcelorMittal, also voted in favor--another unexpected break from the company's entrenched opposition to opening the Yekepa-Buchanan corridor to competitors. Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe initially abstained but later reversed course, casting a "yes" vote in a sudden change of heart that further underscored the fluidity of positions on the Senate floor.

The four senators currently under U.S. sanctions -- Nathaniel F. McGill and Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County, Albert T. Chie of Grand Kru County, and Bill Twehway of Rivercess County -- each cast clear "yes" votes for the Ivanhoe agreement, adding to the breadth of support and complicating simple narratives about political alignment.

Standing alone in opposition was Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph, who cast the sole "no" vote. Joseph's stance was widely interpreted as a reflection of his close business ties to ArcelorMittal Liberia, where he serves as a contractor, and of his broader resistance to a deal that effectively ends the company's exclusive control over Liberia's rail and port infrastructure. His vote, analysts said, laid bare the full extent of his loyalty to ArcelorMittal at a moment when the Senate decisively moved in another direction.

The path to concurrence was marked by procedural turbulence. Senators clashed over the validity of a Joint Committee report accompanying the agreement, with objections raised that the report lacked the signatures of a majority of committee members. Senator Abraham Darius Dillon challenged committee members present in the chamber to sign on the floor; otherwise, urging Plenary to proceed. The dispute escalated until Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, presiding as President of the Senate, ruled that further delay was untenable. "At 8 o'clock, we cannot hold this plenary hostage," Koung declared.

With the committee process effectively stalled, Plenary seized the matter and voted to concur with the House-passed version of the agreement in its entirety, consistent with legislative rules that bar amendments to executive-negotiated concession agreements.

Analysts tracking the vote pointed to overwhelming public support for the Ivanhoe agreement as a decisive undercurrent shaping the final outcome. They noted that several lawmakers who abstained likely did so not out of substantive disagreement with the deal, but because casting a "no" vote would have been difficult to defend amid broad public backing for multi-user rail access and infrastructure reform.

The Ivanhoe agreement did more than secure ratification. It reordered alliances, exposed contradictions, and revealed how the politics of infrastructure now outweigh the politics of monopoly.

"All is well that ends well," the saying goes. The vote may have passed quietly on paper, but its implications -- and the surprises it produced -- will reverberate through Liberia's political and economic landscape for years to come.