Liberia: Nimba Farmers Showcase Innovative Rice, Soybean Cultivation

A group of farmers operating under the banner 'Panta Pride' unveiled a new variety of consumable rice at the recently concluded National Agriculture Fair in Ganta City, drawing attention for its nutritional value and potential impact on Liberia's food security.

Speaking to this paper, Grace Nagbe, head of Panta Pride, said the group is actively involved in agricultural research and development, including soil testing and analyzing the nutritional content of various food products.

At the fair, Panta Pride showcased a new black rice variety, locally referred to as 'Panta Pride' or 'Panta Nouh' in the Kpelle vernacular. According to Ms. Nagbe, the rice is highly nutritious and particularly suitable for people living with diabetes due to its low starch content.

"This black rice is highly nutritious and good for those with diabetes, but it can also be consumed by ordinary people," Ms. Nagbe said.

She explained that the rice was imported from China, tested for compatibility with Liberia's environment, and found to grow successfully under local conditions. "It can be cultivated like any other rice commonly grown in Liberia, but the grains remain dark even after milling," she added.

Ms. Nagbe revealed that the group is currently collaborating with local farmers to cultivate the rice. "With support from the Ministry of Agriculture, we will be able to scale up production and distribute it nationwide," she said.

In addition to rice, Panta Pride also showcased a unique variety of pepper, described as highly pungent, yet efficient in small quantities. "About five puffs of this pepper can serve a large group of people, making it ideal for events like this fair. It also has a very good flavor," she noted.

The Ministry of Agriculture toured the fair, assuring farmers of government support to enhance agricultural productivity, though many participants are waiting to see when such support will materialize.

Another agricultural group, E-Kima, used the fair to highlight the cultivation of soybeans in Liberia. Founder Steven Ellie shared that the group currently cultivates about two hectares of soybean farmland and has started processing some of the produce into nutritional products for children, thanks to support from their partners.

"We are planning to expand to 50 hectares next farming season, but we currently lack the necessary equipment, such as power tillers and tractors," Mr. Ellie said.

He emphasized the potential of soybeans to contribute significantly to Liberia's economy. "If we have the resources, we will produce more and expand our services to other parts of Liberia, positioning our country as a notable soybean producer globally," he said.

Highlighting the nutritional value of soybeans, Mr. Ellie noted that it can be processed into vegetable oil, but challenges such as proper packaging remain a barrier to wider commercialization in Liberia.

The National Agriculture Fair in Ganta City offered a platform for farmers and agribusinesses to showcase innovations, exchange knowledge, and attract potential support, reflecting Liberia's ongoing efforts to strengthen its agricultural sector and improve food security across the country.