Liberia: LDEA Set for Major Reform Under New Anti-Drugs Action Plan

In a decisive move to protect the nation's youth and dismantle transnational criminal networks, the Government of Liberia has unveiled a sweeping "National Action Plan on Anti-Drugs." The initiative, backed by a massive budget increase and a shift toward high-tech enforcement, marks a turning point for the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Speaking in a recent interview, the LDEA Officer-in-Charge (OIC), Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, detailed a vision of a "professional, credible, and honest" agency ready to tackle the $2.5 million illicit drug trade currently flowing through Liberia's borders.

The Financial Shield: Doubling the LDEA Budget

The government has demonstrated its commitment by proposing to more than double the LDEA's budget from $3.5 million to $7.6 million in the draft appropriations. A critical portion of this funding is earmarked for the men and women on the front lines.

DCP Biago announced a phased salary increment plan intended to bolster integrity and discourage corruption. The goal is to reach a minimum monthly salary of $350 USD by 2028.

"If we are asking the government to increase our remunerations, we also have to serve with honesty," Biago stated. "The legitimacy of law enforcement rests with the public. Your LDEA officer should not be seen being friendly with drug dealers."

Fortifying the "Porous" Borders

Intelligence data reveals a staggering trend: approximately 80% of drugs seized in the last three months--primarily Kush, Marijuana, and Tramadol--originated from Freetown, Sierra Leone. Another 15% enters via Guinea, with the remainder coming through Cote d'Ivoire and coastal waterways.

To counter this, the government plans to deploy "Smart Security Infrastructure" by the first quarter of 2026. The rollout will include:

K-9 Canine Units trained for narcotics detection.

Advanced Scanners at key border crossings to inspect vehicles and cargo.

Intelligence Cells planted within communities and across borders to provide real-time data.

The effectiveness of this "intelligence-led" approach was recently proven in Nimba, where officers intercepted a large shipment of Trapentadol hidden inside motorcycle tires after receiving a tip-off.

A Multi-Sectoral Fight: Beyond Enforcement

The new National Action Plan goes beyond arrests, adopting a public health approach to "Harm Reduction." This strategy focuses on Prevention, Treatment, Rehabilitation, and Reintegration.

"The President is passionate about this; it is not a political thought," Biago emphasized. The LDEA is now collaborating with:

The Ministry of Health to develop specialized rehabilitation centers.

The Ministries of Education and Youth & Sport to launch massive "No to Drugs" awareness campaigns.

Community Leaders, utilizing the same mobilization platforms used during the 2014 Ebola eradication to report suspicious activities.

By the Numbers: The Three-Month Impact

Drugs Confiscated: 12.758 kg.

Street Value: $2,523,087 USD (approx. 522 million Liberian Dollars).

Target Salary: $350 USD minimum by 2028.

Tech Deadline: Q1 2026 for smart border deployment.

As the National Action Plan launches today at 10:00 AM, the message from the LDEA leadership is clear: the agency is rebuilding its credibility to ensure that those committed to destroying Liberia's youth are brought to justice.