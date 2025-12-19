Nigeria: INEC Wades Into PDP Leadership Crisis, Summons Factions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has summoned the two warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a troubleshooting meeting at the commission's headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting, which is currently underway, has the Tanimu Turaki-led faction and the Nyesom Wike-backed Abdulrahman Mohammed faction.

Some of those who accompanied Turaki are members of his National Working Committee (NWC), secretariat staff and former Governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger State.

Mohammed, on his part, was accompanied by members of his national caretaker committee including the secretary, Senator Sam Anyanwu.

Details later...