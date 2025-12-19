Nigeria: 2027 - Reps Increase Presidential Candidates' Campaign Spending Limits From ₦5bn to ₦10bn

19 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The House of Representatives has approved an increase in campaign spending limits for candidates seeking elective offices in Nigeria, doubling the ceiling for presidential candidates from ₦5 billion to ₦10 billion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was taken during Thursday's plenary following a clause-by-clause consideration of a report recommending amendments to the Electoral Act 2022.

Under the approved changes, lawmakers raised the maximum amount a presidential candidate can spend on election campaigns from the ₦5 billion stipulated in the existing law to ₦10 billion.

The House also significantly increased spending limits for other elective offices. The ceiling for governorship candidates was raised from ₦1 billion to ₦3 billion, while senatorial candidates can now spend up to ₦500 million, up from the previous ₦100 million.

For candidates seeking election into the House of Representatives, the campaign spending cap was reviewed upwards from ₦70 million to ₦250 million.

At the state level, the maximum amount for candidates contesting seats in state houses of assembly was increased from ₦30 million to ₦100 million.

The lawmakers also approved higher spending limits for local government elections. Under the amendment, candidates contesting for chairmanship positions will now be allowed to spend up to ₦100 million, compared to the previous ₦30 million ceiling. Similarly, the campaign spending limit for councillorship candidates was increased from ₦5 million to ₦10 million.

In addition to adjusting expenditure ceilings, the House approved an increase in the maximum amount an individual or organisation can donate to a candidate. The donation cap was raised tenfold, from ₦50 million to ₦500 million.

The amendments form part of ongoing legislative efforts to review the electoral framework ahead of the 2027 polls.

On Wednesday, the House had approved a separate proposal mandating the real-time transmission of election results, signalling a broader push for electoral reforms.

The proposed amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 will only take effect after concurrence by the Senate and assent by the President.

