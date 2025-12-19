Nigeria: 2027 - Reps Increase Presidential Candidates' Campaign Spending Limits From ₦5bn to ₦10bn

The House of Representatives has approved an increase in campaign spending limits for candidates seeking elective offices in Nigeria, doubling the ceiling for presidential candidates from ₦5 billion to ₦10 billion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision was taken during Thursday's plenary following a clause-by-clause consideration of a report recommending amendments to the Electoral Act 2022.

Under the approved changes, lawmakers raised the maximum amount a presidential candidate can spend on election campaigns from the ₦5 billion stipulated in the existing law to ₦10 billion.

The House also significantly increased spending limits for other elective offices. The ceiling for governorship candidates was raised from ₦1 billion to ₦3 billion, while senatorial candidates can now spend up to ₦500 million, up from the previous ₦100 million.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For candidates seeking election into the House of Representatives, the campaign spending cap was reviewed upwards from ₦70 million to ₦250 million.

At the state level, the maximum amount for candidates contesting seats in state houses of assembly was increased from ₦30 million to ₦100 million.

The lawmakers also approved higher spending limits for local government elections. Under the amendment, candidates contesting for chairmanship positions will now be allowed to spend up to ₦100 million, compared to the previous ₦30 million ceiling. Similarly, the campaign spending limit for councillorship candidates was increased from ₦5 million to ₦10 million.

In addition to adjusting expenditure ceilings, the House approved an increase in the maximum amount an individual or organisation can donate to a candidate. The donation cap was raised tenfold, from ₦50 million to ₦500 million.

The amendments form part of ongoing legislative efforts to review the electoral framework ahead of the 2027 polls.

On Wednesday, the House had approved a separate proposal mandating the real-time transmission of election results, signalling a broader push for electoral reforms.

The proposed amendments to the Electoral Act 2022 will only take effect after concurrence by the Senate and assent by the President.

Vanguard News