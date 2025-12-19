Nigeria: Burna Boy, Olamide Earn Spots On Obama's Favourite Songs List for 2025

19 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former United States President Barack Obama has unveiled his yearly compilation of favourite books, films and songs, continuing a tradition he began while in office.

The list, released on Thursday, features Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy and Olamide among the standout acts selected for his 2025 music picks.

Announcing the release on his X handle, Obama wrote, "As 2025 comes to a close, I'm continuing a tradition that I started during my time in the White House: sharing my annual lists of favorite books, movies, and music. I hope you find something new to enjoy."

Obama highlighted Burna Boy's 'Tatata' featuring Travis Scott, as well as Olamide's '99' featuring Daecolm, Seyi Vibez, Asake and Young Jonn as some of his favourite songs of the year.

Also included is 'Not In Surrender' by British-Nigerian singer Obongjayar, further underscoring the global reach of African music.

Several international stars made the list as well, including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Lady Gaga, Gunna and Canadian rapper Drake.

