Nigeria: FCCPC Unseals Ikeja Electric Hqtrs After Compliance Undertaking On Consumer Rights

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, has lifted the seal placed on the headquarters of Ikeja Electric Plc after the power firm agreed to comply with regulatory directives over consumer rights violations.

The Commission, in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu, stated that the decision followed a binding undertaking by Ikeja Electric to undergo a remedial process and address outstanding consumer complaints within agreed timelines.

Vanguard had reported that the headquarters of the electricity distribution company was sealed on December 11, after it failed to comply with a directive of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to unbundle a Maximum Demand account into 20 separate accounts for a customer who had been without electricity supply for more than two and a half years.

Under the undertaking, Ikeja Electric committed to resolving all consumer complaints referred to it by the FCCPC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Commission warned that any breach would attract renewed and escalated enforcement action under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Mr Tunji Bello, explained that the intervention was driven by the need to uphold the provisions of the FCCPA 2018 and protect affected consumers.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that consumers are treated fairly and that service providers comply with lawful decisions and directives. Enforcement is not an end in itself. Where compliance is achieved and credible commitments are made, the Commission will respond appropriately," he said.

Mr Bello further clarified that the outcome of its intervention reflects the Commission's balanced approach to regulation.

The Commission noted that while it remains open to constructive engagement with service providers, it will continue to act firmly wherever consumer rights are ignored or regulatory directives are breached.

"We intervene decisively where consumer harm persists, and we de-escalate where enforceable compliance is secured. What remains constant is our duty to protect consumers and uphold regulatory accountability," the EVC said.

Vanguard News