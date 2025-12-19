Nigeria: Ondo Magistrates Begin Strike January Over Judicial Autonomy

The Coalition of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade 'A' Customary Courts and Legal Research Officers across Ondo State, are to withdraw their services with effect from January 5, 2026.

This was sequel to what they described as the "continued lip service by the State Executive to the issue of financial autonomy for the Judiciary."

According to them, "the lack of genuine implementation of judicial financial autonomy has severely affected the welfare of judicial officers, operational efficiency, dignity of office, and the institutional support required for an effective justice delivery system."

Their position was communicated in a letter dated December 10, 2025, which was formally submitted to the offices of the Chief Judge of the state and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Ondo State.

The Coalition lamented that its members have been subjected to persistent denial of several welfare entitlements, including the provision of official vehicles, improved allowances, and other essential support necessary for the effective discharge of their duties.

Recall that in June this year, the Ondo State government claimed it had granted financial autonomy for the judiciary workers, following the suspension of the industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The Secretary of JUSUN, Alade Kehinde, made this declaration via a statement issued noting that the state governor,Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa has intervene hence the suspension of the two weeks strike by the union members in the state

Alade Kehinde said the government had made a commitment to set up a committee and begin the implementation of the autonomy from next month.

According to him, "Arising from the state administrative council of JUSUN Ondo State and due consultations with our national headquarters, we considered the following and resolved to suspend the ongoing Ondo State JUSUN industrial action.

"Commitment on the part of the state government to implement our demands on compliance with the provision of the law on release of funds to the Ondo State judiciary.

"Commitment on the part of the state government to constitute a committee to work within a reasonable timeframe to fast track the implementation in July 2025," Alade had said in the statement.

Recall that the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), had also assured the workers that the state remained committed to the principles of judicial independence and fiscal responsibility.

Ajulos who lauded the union members for calling off their strike, noted that the state governor would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure peaceful industrial relations.

He declared that "judicial autonomy is guaranteed, what is required is for parties involved to demonstrate understanding and seek proper clarification on its practical implementation."

Vanguard News