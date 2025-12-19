Nigeria: 24 Women Graduate From Women in Global Health Nigeria Fellowship

The graduation ceremony and gala night, held on 17 December 2025, celebrated the fellows, who were selected from hundreds of applicants across the country.

Women in Global Health Nigeria on Wednesday graduated 24 women from the inaugural cohort of its EmPOWER Health Fellowship.

The fellowship is a six-month leadership programme designed to strengthen women's voices in health policy, advocacy, and decision-making.

Delivering the keynote address, Amina Dorayi, Senior Country Director Pathfinder International Nigeria, urged the graduates to remain visible, collaborative and principled as they advance in their careers.

Ms Dorayi told the fellows that leadership is rooted in purpose rather than position.

"You do not need to be perfect to be powerful. Power is not in your title, it is in your mind, your thoughts, and your values," she said.

She emphasised the importance of collaboration over competition, describing the fellowship as a "community, family and sisterhood" that should be sustained beyond the programme.

She also warned that leadership comes with personal costs but should never compromise integrity.

"Your greatest strength lies in standing together. Leadership will cost you something, but it must never cost your integrity," she said.

She called on the fellows to commit to being visible, supportive and impactful, noting that Nigeria's health system and the next generation of women leaders are watching.

Challenging the status quo

In her welcome address, Peju Adeniran, co-founder and chapter lead of Women in Global Health Nigeria, said the fellowship was created to challenge a system that often sidelines women's voices.

Ms Adeniran praised the fellows for embracing discomfort and for choosing to speak up rather than accept the status quo.

"It is easy to give in to the status quo. It is more comforting to stay silent. But change takes courage, and you have shown that courage," she said.

She said one of the programme's biggest achievements was the sense of community built among women from different parts of Nigeria.

"Women from different backgrounds and locations found a family in this fellowship. That community is something we will carry into the future," she added.

Fellows share impact stories

One of the fellows, Akanbi Bolanle, a veterinarian and One Health advocate, said the fellowship helped her bridge the gap between animal health, human health and women's wellbeing.

Ms Bolanle said the programme allowed her to collaborate with professionals across disciplines, including medicine, journalism and microbiology, to promote women's health and leadership.

"As a veterinarian, I work with women who handle animals daily. By empowering them with knowledge about disease prevention and animal care, we improve their health, income and mental wellbeing," she said.

Ms Bolanle said she was selected from over 800 applicants, describing the fellowship as a rare opportunity to amplify women-led solutions across sectors.

Another fellow, Bilkis Lawal, a journalist, said the fellowship strengthened her capacity to advocate for maternal and child health, particularly through digital and community-focused storytelling.

"I have learned the power of inclusive networks, mentorship and digital advocacy in driving real change," she said.

Ms Lawal said she had already led a family planning community engagement during the fellowship, reaching about 200 people, with 169 adopting family planning methods.

She also called for greater inclusion of men in gender-focused interventions, noting that cultural and religious norms often shape women's access to opportunities.

"If men don't understand why women need these opportunities, they may not support them. Gender equity means giving people what they need to succeed, not competing for space," she said.

Building a pipeline of women leaders

The Project Officer of Women in Global Health Nigeria, Bukola Shaba, said the EmPOWER Health Fellowship was created to build a pipeline of visible and confident women leaders in global health.

Ms Shaba said the organisation received over 600 applications before selecting 24 fellows from Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, cutting across age groups and professional backgrounds.

The fellows were trained across four focus areas including advocacy, leadership and personal branding, research, and digital and social media engagement.

"Women deliver about 70 per cent of healthcare, yet they are missing from leadership. This fellowship is about closing that gap," she said.

She added that although the programme officially ended with the graduation, mentorship and institutional support would continue into the new year.

"Graduation does not end the journey. These women are now part of Women in Global Health Nigeria, and the support continues," she said.

Ms Shaba said the organisation hopes to secure additional funding to expand the fellowship and train more women in future cohorts.