Liberia: Senators Express Disenchantments Over 'Strange' Legislative Proceedings Leading to Controversial Passage of Ivanhoe, TotalEnergies, Oranto Oil Deals

Monrovia — Several members of the Liberian Senate have expressed strong dissatisfaction over what they described as unusual and troubling legislative procedures that led to the passage of petroleum agreements involving Atlas/Oranto Petroleum Liberia Limited and TotalEnergies--without plenary debate.

Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence late Thursday evening led intense consultations among majority senators, culminating in concurrence with the House of Representatives to ratify the controversial Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) without floor debate.

Liberia signed four PSCs with TotalEnergies EP Liberia LLC, a subsidiary of the French multinational energy firm, covering offshore deepwater blocks LB-6, LB-11, LB-17, and LB-29, spanning approximately 12,700 square kilometers in the southern Liberia Basin.

In a separate arrangement, Liberia also signed four PSCs with Atlas/Oranto Petroleum Liberia Limited, a local unit of the Nigerian-linked Oranto Petroleum Group, for offshore blocks LB-15, LB-16, LB-22, and LB-24.

Senators Protest Lack of Debate

The Senate's approval of the agreements triggered strong objections from lawmakers representing counties within the operational areas, who said the deals were passed without adequate consultation or debate.

The Senate Committee on Hydrocarbon and Environment, chaired by Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe, had earlier pledged to conduct additional public hearings after government officials failed to convincingly justify the agreements during an initial hearing.

Officials who appeared included LPRA Chairperson Marilyn Logan, NOCAL President Fabian Lai, LRA Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah, and Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Augustine Myers. However, there is no record that any further hearings were held prior to ratification.

The passage process was further marred by what senators described as strange legislative developments, including delays in vote tabulation, prolonged consultations between the presiding officer and selected lawmakers, and the denial of a motion for reconsideration filed by Rivercess County Senator Wellington Geevon Smith.

A motion to pass the agreements without debate was introduced by Grand Kru County Senator Albert Chie, who argued that the issues had already been discussed during committee-level consultations held behind closed doors.

Regional Lawmakers Object

Senator Gbleh-bo Brown of Maryland County rejected the process, stressing the far-reaching implications of the agreements for southeastern Liberia.

"I am from the southeast where this concession will be operating. These are critical instruments that will impact the southeast and our country. In principle, some of us support them, but to vote to pass them without a debate is what I reject. These instruments should be debated before any vote," Brown said.

Similarly, Senator Wellington Geevon Smith declared:

"We, the lawmakers from the coastal areas, are not happy because this agreement does not include the interests of our people."

Konneh Warns of Dangerous Precedent

In a statement issued after the vote, Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh, who voted for the TotalEnergies agreement but opposed the Oranto deal, warned that the Senate's action sets a dangerous precedent.

"By ratifying the Oranto agreement, the Senate joined the Executive in squandering a critical opportunity to uphold standards the petroleum sector urgently needs," Konneh said, adding that paper guarantees had been allowed to substitute for proven technical competence.

Questions Over Oranto's Capacity

Senator Konneh said Senate review found no evidence that Oranto Petroleum has successfully conducted frontier-phase exploration. He disclosed that claims of Oranto operating producing assets in Equatorial Guinea were inaccurate, noting that Atlas Petroleum International, not Oranto, holds such interests.

He emphasized that Atlas and Oranto are distinct entities and that reliance on guarantee statements instead of demonstrated expertise undermines best practices in petroleum governance.

Concerns Over Signature Bonus

Konneh also criticized the restructuring of the US$15 million signature bonus, which was split into installments instead of being paid upfront.

Under the agreement, only US$5 million is due within four months of ratification, while the remaining US$10 million is tied to future milestones--seismic acquisition and exploration drilling--over four years.

"This weakens Liberia's negotiating position and encourages speculative behavior," he warned.

Exploration Period Violates Law

The senator further argued that the agreement violates Section 21.1 of Liberia's Petroleum Law, which caps exploration at seven years. The Oranto agreement grants a ten-year exploration period, contrary to the law and regional norms in Ghana, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.

"These deviations reopen Liberia's basin to underqualified companies whose business model is to acquire, hold, and flip blocks rather than explore them," Konneh said.

Divided Senate

Senator Nathaniel McGill voted against the Oranto agreement but supported the TotalEnergies deal.

Those who voted in favor of both agreements include Senators Nyonblee Karnga Lawrence, Abraham Darius Dillon, Saah Joseph, Joseph Jallah, Momo Cyrus, Emmanuel Nuquay, Prince Moye, Johnnie Kpehe, Simeon Taylor, Zoe Emmanuel Pennue, Thomas Yaya Nimely, Gbotoe Kanneh, Albert Chie, Numene Bartekwa, Jonathan Sogbie, Edwin Snowe, Alex Tyler, Samuel Kogar, and Nya Twayen.

Senate Concurs with House on Ivanhoe Rail Access Deal

Also on Thursday, the Liberian Senate concurred with the House of Representatives on the passage of the Rail Access and Concession Agreement granting Ivanhoe Atlantic, through its Liberian and Guinean subsidiaries, access to the Yekepa-Buchanan Port infrastructure corridor.

The agreement, which permits Ivanhoe to transport iron ore from neighboring Guinea through Liberia for export, was approved by 20 senators.

However, as with the TotalEnergies and Oranto agreements, the passage was marred by controversy. Montserrado County Senator Saah Joseph, who initially presided over Senate deliberations on the Ivanhoe deal, voted against the concurrence, citing unresolved concerns raised by the Senate Transport Committee.

Joseph Raises Objections

Senator Joseph said key conditions demanded by his committee--including road paving and other infrastructure commitments--were not addressed before the agreement was brought to a vote.

He noted that documents requested from government representatives were never provided, including clarification linked to a concept note from the Government of Guinea, which he said should have informed the final agreement.

Joseph further argued that Ivanhoe should have been required to commit to paving the road from Nimba County to Guinea, with such obligations clearly enshrined in the agreement.

He also said the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, which were to be implemented through the government, were excluded from the final deal.

According to Joseph, the committee had requested that Ivanhoe commit to constructing the railway within two years, but that timeline was not reflected in the agreement.

He further criticized the proposed US$1.95 per metric ton transportation fee for iron ore, describing it as too low and proposing a minimum of US$3 per metric ton instead.

Joseph also stressed that the US$37 million previously paid by Ivanhoe to the former Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)-led administration should not be treated as a signature bonus under the current agreement.

Mixed Senate Response

Senators Gbehzohngar Findley, Gbleh-bo Brown, Amara Konneh, and Wellington Geevon Smith abstained from voting, while Nimba County Senator Nya Twayen walked out of the chamber prior to the vote.

About the Deal

The concession grants Ivanhoe access to Liberia's rail and port infrastructure--primarily the Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor--to export iron ore mined in Guinea. The agreement forms part of a broader regional transport framework, requiring bilateral coordination with Guinea since the ore originates there but is shipped through Liberia.

The deal is reported to involve approximately US$1.8 billion in investments, fees, and infrastructure upgrades to Liberia's rail and port systems, aligning with Liberia's strategy to position itself as a regional logistics hub for mining exports and industrial freight.

Under the agreement, Phase I access is expected to allow transport of about 5 million metric tonnes per year (mtpa), with Phase II expansion projected to reach up to 30 mtpa, subject to regulatory approvals and feasibility studies.

Ivanhoe has already made an initial US$37 million payment to secure access rights, with additional payments--reportedly in the tens of millions--scheduled upon ratification and fulfillment of access milestones.

The agreement also establishes a Community Development Fund to support host communities through investments in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

Budget Also Passed

Meanwhile, the Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives on the passage of the FY2025 National Budget, totaling over US$1.2 billion.