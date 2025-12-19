Ghana: Goc President Arrives in Luanda for African Youth Games

MR Richard Akpokavie Esq., President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has arrived in Luanda, Angola for the ongoing African Youth Games which began on December 10, 2025.

The President was accompanied by Mr Mohammed Muniru Kassim, Secretary General of the GOC, together with other Board members of the Olympic Committee. The delegation paid a visit to Team Ghana's base at the Games Village, and that has injected fresh energy into Ghana's campaign.

Ghana is competing in 16 sporting disciplines, highlighting the nation's growing depth across the sporting spectrum. These include Athletics, Badminton, Basketball 3x3, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Canoeing, Cycling, Fencing, Golf, Judo, Karate-Do, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Taekwondo, and Weightlifting.

The national contingent comprises 40 athletes, 21 coaches, and 11 officials, all united by a common goal: to represent Ghana with pride and lay the foundation for future international success.

Throughout their stay, President Akpokavie and his team have been highly visible, moving from training camps to competition venues, engaging athletes and technical officials in meaningful interactions.

On the operational front, the Ghana contingent has benefited from strong and efficient leadership on the ground. Under the guidance of Chef de Mission Kamal Sulley, supported by Administrator Yaw Boakye Yiadom, Team Ghana's logistics and coordination have been widely commended.

From day one, Ghanaian officials have maintained a proactive presence at all competition venues, allowing athletes to concentrate fully on performance.

This coordinated effort is further strengthened by the dedication of key GOC officials, including Treasurer Evans Yeboah, Team Manager Nana Adu Mankata, Operations Manager Shaaban Mohammed, and President of the Ghana Fencing Association, Mohammed Mahadi, whose behind-the-scenes work continues to keep Ghana's campaign on course.

Team Ghana has secured 13 medals -- gold, silver, and bronze -- a reflection of talent, preparation, and collective belief. Yet beyond the medal count, the broader objective remains unmistakable: nurturing confident, disciplined, and inspired athletes for the future.

As the African Youth Games progress, the presence of the GOC leadership in Luanda sends a powerful message: youth sports development is a shared national responsibility. With vision, presence, and purpose, Ghana is not only chasing medals but deliberately shaping the champions of tomorrow.