Nigeria: INEC Meets PDP Factions Ahead of FCT, Ekiti, Osun Elections

INEC said the meeting became necessary following several correspondence received by the commission from various parties requesting various things.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, on Friday, met with leaders of the two warring factions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections, as well as the governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti states.

Mr Amupitan, while addressing the party leaders at the commission's headquarters in Abuja, stated that the meeting had become necessary following several correspondence received by the commission from various parties requesting various things.

He said that INEC, as an independent commission with a statutory mandate to monitor the activities of political parties and to conduct elections, deemed it necessary to invite the warring groups within the party for the meeting.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The FCT election is coming up on 24 February, 2026, while the Ekiti election will be coming up in June 2026, and that of Osun in July 2026.

"As a build-up to these elections, we have issued our own schedule of activities to all the political parties, and we are on course to ensure that we have a very smooth election at the Area Council of FCT and at Ekiti and Osun states.

"We have decided to invite all the parties, especially the fact that we have received conflicting correspondence from the Peoples Democratic Party.

"We felt that this rubbing minds together would be a good opportunity for us to forge the way forward concerning the elections.

"I'm happy that this morning, we have the very top officials that are present here. So that we can discuss as a family and see how the issues can be resolved and we move forward.

"We are guided by the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Electoral Act and the regulations that have been made by INEC," he said.

Mr Amupitan said the commission was mindful of the need for us to maintain the sanctity of the constitution as well as the Electoral Act and the guidelines.

"Actually, INEC sits on the tripod, three-legged regimes; the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the regulations that have been made.

"So, we are determined to ensure that we follow the provisions of the various laws, the constitution and the regulations that we have made," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The INEC chairman called for frank discussions to achieve the objectives of the meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting later went into a closed-door session.

At the meeting are the National Chairman, Tanimu Turaki and members of his National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, and a former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, among others.

Also at the meeting were the factional acting National Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Abdulrahaman Mohammed and members of his own NWC, the factional National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, Umar Bature and others.

(NAN)