Liberia: 'It Is Not My Private Project' - - Boakai Says Foya Villa Development Is MRU Peace Initiative, Not Personal Residence

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has dismissed claims that a multimillion-dollar villa project under construction in Foya, Lofa County, is intended for his personal benefit, insisting the development is a Mano River Union (MRU) peacebuilding initiative and not a private undertaking linked to him.

Speaking publicly for the first time on the controversy during a live interview on state radio, ELBC, on Friday, President Boakai emphasized that he has never used public funds for personal purposes and has no private interest in the project.

"I don't need a retirement home built for me with public funds," the President said. "God willing, I intend to retire in Foya. I already have a house there, which Samaritan's Purse used for years, and I plan to rebuild that house for my retirement."

He stressed that the ongoing development in Foya has no connection to his private residence and is not registered in his name.

"I have never taken government money for any personal use. The project in Foya is for peacebuilding in the sub-region. It is an international project intended to prepare Foya as a place where crises can be resolved and where international meetings can also take place," Boakai said.

The President further clarified that the initiative did not originate from him and was launched without his knowledge.

"It is not a Joseph Boakai project. In fact, it started without my knowledge. You can go there--there is nothing in my name," he emphasized.

Boakai's remarks echo earlier comments by Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando, who also described the development as an MRU project rather than a Government of Liberia or private undertaking.

The clarification follows weeks of public confusion after the government issued conflicting explanations regarding the project, which was first brought to light by the civil society organization NAYMOTE. Reports indicate the development comprises several villas and is estimated to be worth millions of U.S. dollars.

The Mano River Union comprises Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire--countries that have all experienced civil wars or coups in recent decades. According to President Boakai, Foya was selected because of its strategic geographic location linking Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

"The project will be funded under the Mano River Union," the President said, adding that financing would come through regional cooperation mechanisms among member states.

Responding to questions about why the project was initially kept out of the public eye, Boakai suggested that those behind the initiative deliberately withheld the information from him.

"They knew very well that I would have resisted it at the beginning because I did not want anything done in Foya that could be interpreted as being for me," he said. "But this is not a private project."

Criticism and Questions Persist

Despite the President's assurances, critics argue that his explanation has raised further questions. They are demanding clarity on how much each MRU member state is contributing, the source of the funds, whether the financing involves loans, applicable interest rates, and repayment terms.

Boakai's admission that the project was initiated without his knowledge has also intensified scrutiny, prompting questions about who authorized the development on behalf of the Liberian government and whether such a major project could proceed without presidential awareness.

Critics further question whether it is common practice for senior officials to approve significant initiatives without the President's consent and what implications such actions may have for governance and accountability.

"I think these clarifications are leaving more room for questions," said a leading civil society activist who asked not to be named. "The President appears to be saying that a major decision like this can be taken without his consent."

The activist added that it is time for the Mano River Union to speak out and provide clarity. "Citizens deserve to know the full details of this project," he said.

Opposition Reaction

Meanwhile, Darius Doe, a vocal critic and supporter of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), has also weighed in. In a strongly worded public commentary titled "Foya Project -- the Lies and Contradictions," Doe questioned the credibility of the government's shifting explanations.

According to Doe, President Boakai's claims contradict earlier statements by senior government officials.

He recalled that the President's Press Secretary previously described the development as a "Presidential Project," while Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando initially said it was an MRU project before later retracting that statement, saying he had misspoken.

Doe also noted that Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Steve Stevquoah said he had no knowledge of the project, and that the Minister of Public Works similarly indicated his ministry had no information or involvement in the construction.

"These are not minor discrepancies; these are fundamental contradictions about ownership, approval, and financing of a major national project," Doe argued.

Funding Questions Intensify

Doe further challenged the President's assertion that MRU member states will finance the project, citing a previous government press statement that outlined a different funding arrangement.

That statement said the project was being financed "through a combination of contributions from national, regional, and global entities, as well as private individuals and businesses," with the total investment estimated at approximately US$6.1 million.

"If MRU countries are going to pay, when will they pay?" Doe asked, noting that the project is reportedly nearing completion. "So there is no individual or private contribution again?"

As these questions remain unanswered, the Mano River Union has yet to issue an official statement. Civil society groups and political analysts continue to call on the regional body to break its silence and provide full disclosure on the controversial Foya project.