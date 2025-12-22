Nigeria: U.S. Rules Out Troops Deployment in Nigeria As It Defends CPC Designation

The United States has ruled out deploying troops to Nigeria, saying its decision to designate the country as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) is intended to encourage reforms through diplomatic pressure and partnership rather than military intervention.

Members of a bipartisan U.S. Congressional delegation, who visited Nigeria to assess security and religious freedom concerns, said at a press conference in Abuja that while Nigeria needs support to tackle rising violence, Washington is not considering "boots on the ground" as part of its response.

The delegation was led by Rep. Bill Huizenga and included Reps. Michael Baumgartner, Keith Self, and Jefferson Shreve.

"Nigeria does need help, but that does not mean U.S. troops," Huizenga said. "The CPC designation is a tool to motivate action, not a prelude to military deployment."

The lawmakers said the designation was driven by persistent violence affecting communities of all faiths, with particular concern over the Middle Belt, where they believe religious motivations play a role in some attacks.

"It is unacceptable that anyone--Muslim or Christian--is experiencing this level of violence," a member of the delegation said. "Protecting citizens of all faiths is a responsibility of the Nigerian government."

According to the delegation, the CPC designation has already sparked internal discussions within Nigeria's government, which they described as a positive development. They stressed that the move is not intended to punish Nigeria or its citizens but to encourage accountability, reforms, and stronger protection of religious freedom.

The lawmakers distinguished between terrorism in the North-East--linked to Boko Haram and other extremist groups--and communal or religiously motivated violence in other regions, noting that each challenge requires a different approach.

"There are different regional realities," one lawmaker said. "What works in Borno State may not work in Plateau or Benue."

U.S. officials emphasized that Nigeria's CPC status is not permanent and will be reviewed based on measurable progress in reducing violence and improving religious freedom. They rejected suggestions that the designation could damage bilateral relations, describing it instead as a difficult but constructive engagement between partners.

"True friends don't walk away," Huizenga said. "They stay engaged, even when the conversation is difficult."

While ruling out troop deployment, the delegation expressed support for increased non-military engagement, including humanitarian assistance, diplomatic cooperation, and capacity-building initiatives--described as putting "shoes on the ground, not boots."

The lawmakers said they would brief colleagues in Washington on the importance of Nigeria to Africa and global stability, warning that insecurity in Africa's most populous nation carries far-reaching consequences.

They revealed that sustained dialogue, transparency, and reforms could pave the way for a review of Nigeria's CPC status and a stronger U.S.-Nigeria partnership.

The congressional members during the visit met government officials, religious leaders, civil society, and private sector stakeholders, highlighting the United States' commitment to its long-standing partnership with Nigeria.

On the reason for the visit, US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills said the visit underscored the importance Washington places on economic, security, and people-to-people ties. "Their presence here underscores the importance the United States places on our partnership with Nigeria," he said.

He noted that the delegation, led by Congressman Bill Huizenga of Michigan, met with Nigerian leaders to discuss shared priorities, including strengthening democratic institutions, expanding economic and trade opportunities, and addressing the concerns that led to the designation of Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC).

"This visit reflects the bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress for a strong, forward-looking U.S.-Nigeria relationship and for addressing the underlying concerns that prompted the CPC designation," the Ambassador said.

In his remarks, Huizenga emphasized the critical nature of the U.S.-Nigeria relationship. "We are here because this partnership is important to both Nigeria and the United States," he said. He explained that the CPC designation, initially made during the Trump administration, had been the focus of ongoing congressional discussions. "I felt it was important to make another trip here to be able to look people eye to eye and have frank conversations," he added.

Huizenga, a senior member of both the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Financial Services Committee, expressed appreciation to the U.S. Mission for hosting multiple delegations in quick succession. "First and foremost, Ambassador, thank you--not just to your team for hosting several delegations--but I also want to thank you personally for your service to our country and to this relationship here in Nigeria," he said.

The delegation's meetings come at a time of heightened focus on Nigeria's security and human rights situation. The CPC designation, which has drawn attention in both countries, targets concerns about religious freedom and violence affecting communities across Nigeria.

"The purpose of our visit is to engage directly with Nigerian leaders, to listen, to learn, and to encourage progress on issues of governance, security, and religious freedom," Huizenga said.

The U.S. Mission expressed hope that the delegation's engagement will foster deeper collaboration in the months and years ahead. "We look forward to continuing to deepen our collaboration with Nigeria on these critical issues," the official said.