Nigeria: Akpabio, Ganduje, Ogundoyin, Others Attend Seyi Tinubu's Installation As 'Okanlomo of Yorubaland'

The city of Oyo in Oyo State was agog on Sunday afternoon with the influx of political office-holders, supporters and traditional rulers for the installation of new traditional chiefs by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I.

Barrister Seyi, the son of President Bola Tinubu, was installed as the 'Okanlomo of Yorubaland', a title which translates to "the beloved child of Yorubaland".

Also, the Senator representing Zamfara West and a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdul'Aziz Yari, is scheduled to be installed as the 'Obaloyin of Yorubaland' on the same occasion by the Alaafin of Oyo.

The event is being attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and a retinue of Senators, including Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Lagos East Senator, Mikhail Tokunbo; and host of others.

Also, present at the occasion was the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin; former governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and many others being expected at the epoch-making event.

Taking to his Facebook page afterwards, Ogundoyin, who is a personal friend of Seyi Tinubu, said he was both deeply honoured and excited to witness the honour being bestowed on his brother at the majestic Alaafin's Palace in the ancient town of Oyo.

He wrote: "Under the dignified leadership of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, the ceremony was a powerful celebration of culture, legacy, and leadership.

"Seyi Tinubu's unwavering commitment to youth development, innovation, and national unity continues to inspire many across Nigeria."

"This chieftaincy title is not just a recognition of his noble lineage as the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but also a testament to his personal impact and promise as a bridge between generations," Speaker Ogundoyin added.