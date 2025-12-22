Liberia: LFA Executive Committee Approves Development Projects Amid Legal, Timing Concerns

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Football Association's Executive Committee has approved a slate of football development projects ranging from stadium lighting to club transportation and new artificial pitches, even as critics question the legality and timing of the decisions ahead of the association's 2026 elections.

The resolutions were announced after the Executive Committee's final meeting of 2025 on Thursday, Dec. 18. Approved initiatives include the installation of floodlights for night games, the purchase of buses for league clubs, the construction of artificial pitches in multiple counties, and plans for a dedicated LFA hotel.

Night Games, Stadium Upgrades

Among the headline projects is the introduction of night football at selected venues. The committee approved procurement of floodlights for the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Practice Pitch, the Dorris Williams Sports Stadium in Grand Bassa County, the Floyd Tomah Stadium in Nimba County, and the Tusa Field in Monrovia.

LFA officials say the upgrades are intended to improve match scheduling flexibility and align local football with international standards.

Transport for League Clubs

The Executive Committee also approved the purchase of four 30-seater buses for league clubs, citing safety and reliability concerns.

Clubs have long complained about dependence on rented vehicles, which they say expose players and officials to travel risks.

Grassroots Pitch Expansion

The LFA endorsed improvements to existing mini-pitches in Maryland County, Say, Montserrado, and Brewerville. LFA President Mustapha Raji further announced plans to construct artificial pitches in Margibi, Lofa, Rivercess, Grand Kru, Cape Mount, Grand Gedeh, Bomi, River Gee, and Gbarpolu counties.

Raji said the projects are aimed at expanding access to quality playing surfaces and strengthening grassroots football development nationwide.

LFA Hotel Proposal

Another major decision was approval of plans to construct a 50-room LFA hotel to host national teams during training camps and reduce reliance on government-owned facilities.

According to the association, the proposed facility would include suites, single and double rooms, a rooftop area, a bar, and auxiliary spaces to support football and administrative activities.

Increased Financial Support

The Executive Committee also announced an increase in subventions for First Division, Second Division, and Upper Women's Division clubs, raising allocations to US$7,500 each. Match officials' indemnities will increase to US$60 per game.

The Liberia Football Referee Association welcomed the decision, describing it as a step toward improving referee welfare and professionalism.

Criticism Ahead of Elections

Raji did not provide timelines for implementation. With LFA elections scheduled for April 2026, critics have questioned whether the announcements are politically motivated.

Speaking to The Liberian Investigator on Sunday, senior female professional club executive Jallah Corvah argued that the Executive Committee lacks constitutional authority to approve development projects, saying such decisions fall under the LFA Congress.

Corvah accused the leadership of using the announcements to influence voters ahead of the elections and raised concerns about transparency and funding.

"Where is the money coming from to build hotels, buy buses, and install floodlights?" Corvah asked, questioning the credibility of the association's financial disclosures.

She also cited the LFA's past record, noting that only three mini-pitches have been constructed in the past eight years, and described promises of artificial pitches across multiple counties as unrealistic.

"Even with another four-year term, this leadership cannot deliver on these promises," she said.

Debate Intensifies

Supporters of the current leadership say the projects reflect an ambitious vision for Liberian football. Critics, however, view them as campaign messaging rather than achievable development plans.