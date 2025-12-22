Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Free Petrol Delivery Begins January

Dangote refinery is building on existing facility expansion to provide adequate support services to petroleum marketers as it said free product delivery will commence in January 2026.

This services may be available to expanded marketing groups as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has called on all its members nationwide to patronise the refinery in their purchase of petrol.

The IPMAN noted that the refinery already offers the best affordable price for all marketers.

The association also expressed delight over a recent agreement by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to begin the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) - also known as petroleum - products directly to registered IPMAN members, in a statement signed and issued by the IPMAN National President Alhaji Abubakar Maigandi Shettima.

At a press conference held in Abuja on recent happenings in the oil & gas sector, IPMAN also applauded the support of the Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote towards the Federal Government, which it noted has become evident in the regular reduction of the petroleum pump price.

According to Shettima, "the association has the highest percentage of the supply chain of the PMS downstream sector, controlling over 80% of the PMS retail market. We therefore declare that there will be no gap or scarcity in PMS supply to Nigerians.

"We are also excited at the recent agreement by the Dangote Refinery to begin the supply of PMS products directly to registered IPMAN members, and its free delivery to our filling stations anywhere and everywhere in Nigeria which will commence in January 2026.

"This will again, certainly lead to further decrease in the pump price of the products at our filing stations. Therefore, I am calling on all IPMAN members nationwide to prioritise patronising the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, as they already offer the best affordable prize for all marketers today", the statement added.

The IPMAN boss noted that "At IPMAN we have no doubt as to the viability of the oil and gas policies being initiated by the Federal Government, and we have ceaselessly called and sought for enhanced cooperation across all levels of governance in the oil and gas sector. Hence our repeated persuasion to always partner the Dangote refinery, to ensure the steady availability of PMS products.

"The focus of the Dangote & IPMAN partnership, has always been geared towards making life better for Nigerians. And of course, this blooming partnership would never have been possible without the pragmatic leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his sound judgment in readjusting the leadership of the NMDPRA and the NUPRC.

Our position has always been to deepen domestic refining in order to eradicate imports of petroleum products. Continuous import is NOT an acceptable parallel business model, because issuing import licenses recklessly distorts market dynamics, drains foreign exchange, enthrones poverty, destroys jobs, and scares potential investors away," Shettima added.

The association congratulated the new heads of the oil & gas regulatory bodies, and reminded them of the long outstanding bridging claims owed its members totalling over N190 billion. "We specifically call on the NMPDRA new leadership to immediately make this debt a cause for serious concern as he assumes his new position", the statement added.