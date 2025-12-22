Nigeria: I'll Soon Publish My Account of Buhari's Presidency, Invite Tinubu, Aisha - Ojudu

21 December 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Toby Moses

Senator Babafemi Ojudu, former Special Adviser on Political Matters in the Office of ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has hinted on the plan to publish his account of the eight-year presidency of late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ojudu, who had recently faulted the account of Dr Charles Omole, the author of the book, "From Soldier to Statesman - The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari," which was recently launched at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said he would invite President Bola Tinubu and former First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari at the unveiling of his book which he hopes would also be held at the same venue, just like Omole.

"My own account of the eight years of the late President Muhammadu Buhari will soon be published.

"I intend to invite President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, to the presentation. I also hope I will be granted access to the Presidential Villa to host it there.

"After all, if an earlier book--conveniently hostile to its own subject--could find oxygen and space, surely a Nigerian who lived through those years, served in that government, and bore the scars of public life deserves no less consideration," Ojudu said.

The former Ekiti Central Senator had faulted Omole on his account of the refusal of the late President to support his deputy, Professor Osinbajo during the 2022 presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Omole recounted through certain sources in the book, that Buhari refrained from supporting Osinbajo for allegedly knowing him through Tinubu, Ojudu instead maintained that the late President indeed supported Osinbajo and expressed his confidence in his deputy at different fora.

"Mr Omole, after all, is not more Nigerian than I am," Senator Ojudu said.

