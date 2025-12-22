Nigeria: NAFDAC Issues Public Alert On Recalled Foreign Indomie Noodles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued a public health alert regarding the recall of Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles, due to the discovery of undeclared allergens that could pose serious health risks to consumers

In Public Alert No. 041/2025, the agency said the recall notice was first issued by Rappel Conso, the French food safety authority, after tests revealed the presence of milk and eggs in the product without proper declaration on the label.

NAFDAC warned that the undeclared allergens could trigger severe reactions in people with allergies or intolerances to milk and eggs, stressing the need for heightened public awareness.

The noodles, known for their affordability and convenience, have become a household staple in many countries, including Nigeria. While the agency noted that the risk of the affected product entering Nigeria is low due to the Federal Government's ban on noodle importation, it cautioned that illegal importation, online purchases, or international travel could still lead to its circulation in the country.

"As a precautionary measure, NAFDAC has commenced vigilance actions to prevent the possible entry of the implicated product into Nigeria," the agency said.

It added that all zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to intensify surveillance and immediately mop up the product if found in any part of the country.

NAFDAC also urged distributors, retailers, and consumers to remain vigilant within the supply chain to avoid the distribution, sale, or consumption of the recalled foreign Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles.

Consumers who may come across the product have been advised not to consume it but to discard it immediately.

The agency encouraged members of the public to report any suspected sale of the recalled noodles to the nearest NAFDAC office or through its toll-free line, 0800-162-3322.

Additionally, NAFDAC advised consumers to report any adverse reactions associated with the consumption of regulated products through its e-reporting platforms, available on its official website.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health and urged Nigerians to remain alert and cooperate with regulatory authorities to prevent potential health risks.