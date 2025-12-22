Nigeria: Police Assure Bayelsa Residents of Peaceful, Crime-Free Christmas, New Year Festivals

The Bayelsa State Police Command has assured residents of the State of adequate security during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The assurance followed a statewide campaign by the Command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Alonyenu Francis Idu, through the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

The campaign was carried out to educate residents on the dangers of crime, cultism, and other social vices, especially during the festive season when criminal activities often increase.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As part of the exercise, police officers visited schools, churches, mosques, markets, and motor parks, to interact with residents and stakeholders on the need for good conduct, civic responsibility, and community cooperation.

The campaign also focused on promoting peaceful coexistence, community policing, and collective efforts to ensure public safety before, during, and after the festive period.

In a statement on Sunday signed by the Police spokesperson, Musa Mohammed, CP Alonyenu commended Bayelsans for their cooperation and law-abiding behaviour, noting that the Police Command remained fully prepared to guarantee a peaceful and crime-free Christmas and New Year in all parts of the state.

He advised parents and guardians to closely monitor their children and wards, and to discourage them from engaging in cultism or any form of criminal activity.

The Commissioner further urged residents to report any suspicious persons or movements to the nearest police station or the Command Control Room.

He stressed that timely information from the public would help the police respond quickly and keep communities safe.