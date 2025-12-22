Nigeria: Natasha Throws Jibe At Akpabio Over Police Escorts Reversal Plead

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has reacted to the Senate President Godswill Akpabio's recent plea to President Bola Tinubu to review the withdrawal of police escorts attached to lawmakers, saying her faith and the support of her constituents were her true protection.

Akpoti-Uduaghan made the statement in a Facebook post on Sunday, in what appeared to be a veiled response to Akpabio's comments during the joint session of the National Assembly on Friday, where President Tinubu presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill.

Quoting Akpabio's appeal to the President, she wrote, "Some senators won't be able to go home this holiday, please review your security policy."

Responding pointedly, the vocal female lawmaker stated, "When you withdrew my security amidst the illegal suspension nko? Allah Almighty, through my beloved people of Kogi Central, are my security. Beat that love."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Recall that Senator Natasha was suspended from the Senate for six months with privileges withdrawn over alleged misconduct in the Senate chamber.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Senate President had during the Friday session, expressed concern that some legislators might face security threats following the implementation of the President's directive ordering the withdrawal of police escorts from Very Important Persons (VIPs).

Recall that Tinubu, in November, directed that police officers assigned to politicians, businesspeople, and other VIPs be redeployed to perform core policing duties in communities nationwide to tackle insecurity. The order was part of efforts to strengthen public safety and address the shortage of personnel in critical security areas.

Akpabio, however, warned that the decision might left some lawmakers vulnerable, particularly during the holiday season. He said, "As you direct the security agencies to withdraw policemen from critical areas, some of the National Assembly members said I should let you know that they might not be able to go home today because they might be picked up. So, on that note, we plead with the President for a review of the decision."

The appeal came amid similar concerns raised by Senator Abdul Ningi, who earlier complained that his police orderly had been withdrawn while some VIPs elsewhere continued to enjoy security protection. Ningi urged the Federal Government to apply the policy "across the board" in the spirit of fairness and equity.