Nigeria Mourns Ex-Angolan Vice President

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed profound sorrow over the death of former Vice President and former Prime Minister of the Republic of Angola, His Excellency Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, describing him as a towering statesman and a stabilising force in Angola's post-independence history.

In a press release issued on Sunday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, the ministry said it received the news of his passing with "profound sadness," noting that the late Angolan leader played a critical role in shaping modern Angola and advancing peace and stability across Southern Africa.

Popularly known as "Nando," Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos was a veteran of Angola's liberation struggle and a key figure in the country's political evolution after independence.

His long career in public service spanned several decades, during which he served in various strategic capacities, including Vice Minister, Minister, Prime Minister, Vice President and President of the National Assembly.

According to the statement, his leadership during some of Angola's most defining moments was instrumental in steering the country through periods of transition, reconciliation and national rebuilding.

"His lifelong dedication to public service was instrumental in shaping modern Angola and steering the country through critical periods of its history," the statement said.

Nigeria noted that beyond Angola, the late statesman was a respected voice within the Southern African region and across the African continent, where his commitment to national unity, reconciliation and development earned him admiration among African leaders.

The government said it shared deeply in the grief of the Angolan people, describing the late Fernando dos Santos as "a pillar of Angolan stability" whose ideals resonate with Africa's collective aspirations for peace, unity and progress.

On behalf of President Bola Tinubu, the Government and people of Nigeria, heartfelt condolences were extended to Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, the family of the deceased, and the people of Angola over the national loss.

The statement also conveyed prayers for divine comfort for all who mourn him, while praying that God grants the late statesman eternal rest.