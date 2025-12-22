Nigeria: Troops Neutralise 21 Boko Haram Terrorists, Intercept Logistics in Borno Ambush

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised more than 21 terrorists in a fierce encounter in Sojiri and Kayamla villages along the Damboa-Maiduguri Road in Borno State.

The operation was carried out in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The success of the operation was disclosed on Sunday in a statement issued to journalists in Maiduguri by the media information officer, Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba.

Uba said that the encounter, which occurred around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, followed credible intelligence of a large gathering of terrorists along the axis, suspected to be preparing for coordinated attacks.

He said the troops immediately mobilised and made contact with the terrorists, estimated at about 1200hrs.

According to him, in spite of attempts by an additional group to flank own forces, troops held their ground, employing superior firepower.

"At least 17 bodies were confirmed at the scene, with more suspected as blood trails were observed leading into nearby bushes.

"Items recovered included arms, ammunition, and other logistics, as troops continued to apply pressure to deny the terrorists freedom of movement.

"A tactical withdrawal was carried out to stabilise the situation and allow troops to regroup, with morale reported as high despite the intensity of the encounter," he said.

Lt. Col. Uba reiterated the commitment of the military to sustaining offensive operations to protect Maiduguri, Damboa, and surrounding communities.