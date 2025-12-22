Nigeria: Northern Youths Accuse Tinubu of Weaponising EFCC Against Opposition

A coalition of Northern youth organisations has accused President Bola Tinubu's administration of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a political weapon to intimidate and silence opposition voices, particularly from the North.

The groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, made the allegation during a press conference on Sunday at Arewa House, Kaduna, where they claimed that the EFCC's recent actions against former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and other Northern leaders amounted to political persecution.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Coalition of Northern Youth Groups, Comrade Ibrahim Mohamed, the group noted that, "The conduct of the EFCC in recent weeks reflects a disturbing pattern of institutional bias and selective justice, which has now become a defining feature of the current administration."

"We firmly believe that President Bola Tinubu is orchestrating this malicious campaign against Abubakar Malami, his family, associates, and other opposition leaders, with the clear intention of intimidation, silencing dissent, and steering Nigeria toward a dangerous one-party state," it continued.

The coalition accused the EFCC of "institutional bias" and "selective justice," arguing that the agency has turned a blind eye to corruption allegations involving some Southern political figures close to the presidency.

"We are witnessing open double standards. While Northern opposition figures are being hounded and humiliated, others like Betta Edu, Nyesom Wike, and Ifeanyi Okowa, who also face corruption allegations walk free without any harassment," he said.

The coalition alleged that Malami's family members have been subjected to "relentless intimidation" and called for their immediate release, alongside other opposition politicians currently in EFCC custody.

The group also accused Tinubu's administration of harboring "deep-seated hostility" toward the North, citing recent economic policies, particularly the approval of food crop imports, that they said have crippled local agriculture and worsened poverty in Northern communities.

"This administration's actions go beyond political persecution. The North is being economically strangled. Farmers are suffering because imported crops have flooded the markets, destroying local productivity," the coalition added.

The coalition demanded an end to what it described as "selective justice" and urged the EFCC to operate fairly and independently, without political interference.

It also reaffirmed its support for Malami and other Northern leaders "facing persecution" and called for unity among Northerners to "defend their leaders, dignity, and collective interests."

"Without the North, President Tinubu would not have won the 2023 presidential election," Bala declared. "The majority of his votes came from the North, and we will not allow our region to be marginalised or our leaders destroyed through intimidation."

The coalition's statement concluded with a warning that continued persecution of Northern opposition figures could deepen regional tensions and undermine national unity.