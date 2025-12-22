Nigeria: Tinubu Renames Bauchi Varsity After Late Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

Bauchi — President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, after the late renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi.

The President announced the decision yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the cleric at his country home in Bauchi.

According to Tinubu, the renaming is to immortalise the late Islamic scholar and his contributions to humanity and religious scholarship.

"From today onward, I announce this change of name to immortalise him. The Federal University of Medical Sciences, Azare, Bauchi State, will from today be known as Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi University. May God bless his memory," the President said.

Describing the death of the cleric as a "great national loss," Tinubu noted that Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's life was marked by humility, selfless service, and unwavering dedication to the propagation of Islam and peace.

He prayed for Allah's mercy upon the soul of the late scholar and for his admission into Jannatul Firdaus.

The president also prayed for strength for the family of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, as well as the government and people of Bauchi State, to bear the loss, while urging Nigerians to continue to pray for peace and unity across the country.

Responding on behalf of the family, the eldest son of the late cleric, Sheikh Ibrahim Usman Bauchi, thanked Tinubu for the condolence visit, prayers, and the honour bestowed on their father.

He also thanked the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, for his continued support of the family.

In his remarks, Governor Mohammed thanked the President for honouring the family of the late cleric and Bauchi State at large, describing the gesture as a recognition of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's enduring legacy.

Tinubu was accompanied by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; and Seyi Tinubu, among other top government officials.

The President arrived at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi, at about 4:09 p.m., where he was received with a guard of honour by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

He was received at the airport by Governor Mohammed, the Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang; the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar; and the Senator representing Bauchi South Senatorial District, Shehu Buba.