Nigeria: Remaining 130 Abducted Niger Pupils Released

21 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

All the schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary's Catholic School in Papiri community, Niger State, have now been released, following the freedom of the final group of 130 victims, bringing the total number of rescued pupils to 230.

Officials of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) confirmed the development to newsmen on Sunday.

The successful release brings an end to days of anxiety and uncertainty for families of the victims and marks a significant breakthrough for security agencies involved in the rescue operation.

The pupils were abducted after gunmen attacked the boarding school, an incident that sparked nationwide outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of educational institutions across the country.

Authorities said the release of all the victims was achieved through sustained security pressure and coordinated efforts by relevant agencies. They did not, however, disclose details of the operation.

The incident has intensified calls from stakeholders for enhanced protection of schools and more decisive action to prevent a recurrence of such attacks, as concerns over insecurity continue to dominate public discourse in Nigeria.

