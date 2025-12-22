Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds DSS DG for Ensuring Press Freedom, Upholding Citizens Rights

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Oluwatosin Ajayi, for ensuring press freedom, upholding citizens rights and discharging duties within the bounds of the law.

The president, in a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also congratulated Ajayi on his recognition as a champion of press freedom by the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Ajayi was honoured with a commendation award at the annual conference of the respected journalism organisation on December 2, 2025, in Abuja.

According to the IPI, "Since he was appointed Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in late August 2024, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi has demonstrated an unmistakable commitment to press freedom and respect for journalists and media organisations.

"We do so not only to acknowledge his commendable press freedom credentials but also to encourage him to do even more and to inspire other officials, institutions and organisations to emulate his example."

Tinubu welcomed the IPI award and commended the DG of the DSS for ensuring press freedom, upholding citizens' rights, and discharging duties within the bounds of the law.

The president affirmed that the DSS under Ajayi is changing the narrative of hostility against members of the press and creating an atmosphere of dialogue and robust engagement with the civil populace.

Tinubu encouraged other security agencies and officials to emulate the DSS example and engage the media as partners, not adversaries.

The president also encouraged the DSS to keep up the good work and not to relent in fostering a more enabling environment for journalists and media practitioners to carry out their professional duties, in consonance with the constitutional provision empowering the media to hold all officials to account.