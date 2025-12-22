Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Launches Nationwide PMs Sales At ₦739 Per Litre Via MRS Stations

... warns against artificial scarcity; urges Nigerians to report MRS's non-compliant stations

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has commenced nationwide sales of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at a pump price of ₦739 per litre across all MRS Oil Nigeria Plc filling stations. This move represents a significant milestone in the refinery's mission to deliver affordable fuel to Nigerians and stabilize the downstream petroleum market.

With over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide, the new pricing is expected to be implemented across all outlets, ensuring that the benefits of this reduction reach consumers nationwide. In its statement, the refinery commended marketers who have embraced the new pricing regime and urged others to follow suit in the interest of national economic recovery.

"We commend MRS and other marketers who have demonstrated patriotism by reflecting the reduced price at the pump. We call on others to join this effort as a show of support for Nigeria's economic recovery," the refinery stated.

Historically, the festive season has been associated with fuel scarcity and sharp price hikes. However, Dangote Refinery has delivered a decisive market intervention--crashing pump prices at a time when Nigerians typically brace for hardship. Backed by a guaranteed daily supply of 50 million litres, this initiative fundamentally alters the supply dynamics during the holiday period.

By refining locally at scale, the refinery is reducing Nigeria's exposure to volatile global markets, conserving foreign exchange, stabilizing the Naira, and strengthening energy security. This sustained price cut and steady supply are providing relief to households, businesses, and transport operators nationwide.

The refinery also issued a stern warning against attempts by unscrupulous operators to create artificial scarcity in response to the price reduction, calling on government agencies to act decisively.

"Any attempt to create artificial scarcity or manipulate supply to frustrate recent price reductions is unpatriotic and unacceptable. We urge regulatory authorities to remain vigilant and take firm action against such practices, especially during this critical festive period," the statement added.

Consumers were advised to resist purchasing fuel at inflated prices when cheaper, high-quality alternatives are readily available.

"We encourage Nigerians to avoid buying PMS at excessively high prices when they can access locally refined fuel at ₦739 per litre from over 2,000 MRS stations nationwide. Report any MRS station selling above ₦739 per litre by calling 0800 123 5264," the refinery said.

"We also call on other petrol station operators to patronize our products so that the benefits of this price reduction can be passed on to Nigerians across all outlets, ensuring broad-based relief and a more stable downstream market."

Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its commitment to steady supply, price moderation, and energy security, emphasizing that its operations are anchored on long-term national interest rather than short-term market pressures.

"Our objective remains clear: to ensure consistent supply of high-quality petroleum products at affordable prices for Nigerians, while supporting economic stability and reducing dependence on imports," the refinery concluded.