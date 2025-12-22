Sudan, Nigeria Agree to Boost Cooperation On Social Protection and Women's Empowerment

21 December 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Amman, December 20, 2025 (SUNA) - On the sidelines of the 45th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mua'tasim Ahmed Salih, met with Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Eman Sulaiman Ibrahim, in the presence of the Ambassadors of Sudan and Nigeria to the Hashemite Kingdom.

The meeting explored avenues for exchanging expertise, strengthening joint cooperation, and building effective partnerships in social protection and women's empowerment. Salih affirmed that Sudan views Nigeria as a strategic African partner sharing complex challenges, particularly displacement, social protection, and women's empowerment in conflict settings.

Both sides discussed the management of social protection programmes amid displacement, the exchange of experience on targeting systems, cash transfers, and beneficiary databases, drawing on Nigeria's advanced experience in the field. The talks also covered women's economic empowerment--especially in displacement-affected and rural areas--entrepreneurship programmes, and efforts to combat gender-based violence.

The meeting further addressed linking social protection with health protection, notably for women, children, and displaced persons, as well as Nigeria's experience in social inclusion. A proposal was tabled to launch a joint Sudan-Nigeria programme to empower women in conflict areas, with both sides affirming that shared challenges call for cooperative, practical solutions.

The two parties agreed to exchange visits and experts, establish a joint technical follow-up team, and begin drafting a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in social protection and women's empowerment.

