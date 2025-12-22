Nigeria: NAFDAC Declares Indomie Vegetable Flavour Unsafe, Orders Nationwide Mop-Up

The recall comes amid concerns over food safety and the need to reinforce regulatory oversight given the popularity of Indomie and other instant noodles.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared the Indomie Brand Noodles (Vegetable Flavour) product unsafe for consumption and ordered its immediate mop-up nationwide following a safety recall by foreign regulators.

In Public Alert No. 041/2025, published on Friday, the agency said French consumer safety authority Rappel Conso of France has issued a recall of the vegetable flavoured Indomie noodles after tests confirmed the presence of undeclared allergens, specifically milk and eggs, on the packaging.

These substances were not listed on the product label, raising concerns that they could trigger severe allergic reactions or intolerances in vulnerable individuals.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The recall covers all batches of the product bearing a best-before date of 6 February 2026, although the country of origin was not specified in the alert.

NAFDAC explained that the action was taken as a precautionary public health measure, underscoring the risk posed to consumers with food allergies.

The regulatory body noted that although the official risk of the recalled product entering Nigeria is considered low, owing to the Federal Government's ban on noodle importation, illicit entry through online purchases or personal travel cannot be discounted.

To prevent any circulation of the unsafe Indomie Vegetable Flavour within the country, NAFDAC has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to step up surveillance and immediately seize and mop up any stocks of the recalled noodles if encountered in markets, warehouses, or distribution chains.

Consumers, distributors and retailers have been urged to exercise heightened vigilance across the food supply chain. Anyone in possession of the implicated noodles is advised to discard the product immediately and not consume it. Members of the public are also encouraged to report sightings or suspicions of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office or via the agency's toll-free line: 0800-162-3322.

In addition, NAFDAC asked the public to report any adverse reactions linked to the consumption of the recalled product through its e-reporting platforms.

The recall comes amid increasing concerns over food safety and the need to reinforce regulatory oversight, particularly in light of the popularity of instant noodles as a staple convenience food in many households in Nigeria.