Somalia: Opposition Meeting Puts Pressure On Somali Government to Negotiate

21 December 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sought on Saturday to ease political tensions by signalling readiness for dialogue and compromise, as an opposition-backed conference continued in the southern city of Kismayo.

Speaking in Mogadishu, Mohamud said the gathering of opposition figures under the banner of the Somali Future Council should produce clear and realistic proposals that could form the basis for negotiations with the federal government.

"If those meeting in Kismayo unite and reach a position, they should present something the Somali people can understand," the president said, stressing that the government had not obstructed travel to Kismayo or restricted political activity. "Bring forward proposals the people can accept. We are ready to compromise."

Mohamud said talks between the government and opposition leaders had been under way for nearly two months, focusing on what he described as decisive national issues, including governance and the electoral process. He warned that rigid political positions risked prolonging a stalemate at a critical moment for the country.

According to the president, areas of agreement reached during earlier discussions were forwarded to the federal parliament for legal review and possible implementation, even as other proposals were rejected.

He questioned why consensus could not be achieved in Mogadishu but appeared to emerge only through parallel political forums outside the capital.

The president also cautioned against any escalation toward violence, saying political disagreements must not turn into armed confrontation.

"Somalia cannot accept dictatorship, but it also cannot afford chaos," he said, calling for dialogue grounded in consultation and mutual respect.

The comments came as the Somali Future Council conference entered its third day in Kismayo, bringing together politicians critical of the federal government to debate the country's political future and electoral roadmap.

