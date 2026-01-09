Somalia: Somali Political Group Adopts Platform, Names Presidential Candidate in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — The Haybad Qaran (HQ) Union on Thursday adopted its constitution and political program and endorsed former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon as its presidential candidate during a national convention held in Mogadishu.

The gathering, chaired by Abdirizak Khalif Ahmed, brought together founding members and senior political figures, including former leaders and cabinet officials, as the group assessed Somalia's political and security situation amid a prolonged transitional period.

Delegates unanimously approved the party's constitution, political platform and a 151-member central council. Shirdon, widely known as "Saacid," was elected chairman of the HQ Union and formally endorsed as its candidate for president of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

In a series of resolutions, the convention praised the Somali National Army and Puntland Dervish Forces for their role in fighting extremist groups, citing their "patriotism and sacrifice" in maintaining national security.

The group also strongly condemned what it described as Israel's unlawful recognition of the Somaliland administration, calling it a violation of Somalia's sovereignty, territorial integrity and international law. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognized.

The HQ Union reaffirmed its opposition to any political process that compromises Somalia's unity or sovereignty and urged national leaders to pursue inclusive dialogue and compromise in cooperation with the federal government.

Delegates emphasized the need for agreed-upon, inclusive and credible elections to end Somalia's extended transitional phase. The convention also called on the president to adhere to the 2012 provisional constitution and to reverse what it described as unconstitutional amendments, warning that unilateral actions could undermine national cohesion.

The group further highlighted the impact of ongoing drought conditions, urging the government and the public to step up coordinated humanitarian assistance for affected communities.

The convention concluded with expressions of appreciation for organizers, delegates, civil society groups, media representatives and security forces for ensuring the smooth running of the event.

The resolutions were issued in Mogadishu on Jan. 8, 2026.