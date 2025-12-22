Nigeria: NNPP Re-Elects National Chairman, Other Officials

"NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation's democratic process."

The New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) on Saturday re-elected Ahmed Ajujia as its National Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Ajuji was re-elected unopposed through voice votes at the party's National Convention held in Abuja.

The convention, monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), also witnessed the return of Dipo Olayoku as National Secretary, alongside other national officials, all of whom were elected unopposed.

The elections were subsequently affirmed by delegates present at the convention.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Ajuji pledged that the newly elected leadership under his guidance would work diligently to achieve the objectives of the NNPP, with particular emphasis on securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

He said he accepted, on behalf of the leadership, the responsibility entrusted to them to manage the party's affairs over the next four years.

He further urged members of the newly elected national officials to regard their re-election as a call to service, stressing the importance of abiding by the oath of office that had just been administered to them.

Earlier, in his welcome remarks, Mr Ajuji encouraged NNPP members to keep hope alive and remain committed to the pursuit of a strong, virile, united, progressive, equitable, prosperous and decent democratic nation.

He said the NNPP's flag must fly higher across all parts of Nigeria to reassure citizens that a new, better, greater and more prosperous Nigeria was achievable.

"This is what citizens need and will have in the upcoming general election.

"NNPP has been repositioned, restructured and strengthened as a major stakeholder in the nation's democratic process.

"All eyes are on our great party to point the way forward for sustainable democracy and development in Nigeria.

"Our country deserves a fresh start, and citizens deserve a fresh new deal which only NNPP is capable of offering," he said.

The National Leader of NNPP and former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, congratulated the newly elected national executive members of the party.

Mr Kwankwaso urged the new leaders and members to remain disciplined and loyal to the NNPP.

He noted that the performance of the NNPP-led government in Kano State was a demonstration of what Nigerians should expect in 2027 if the party is elected into power.

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State described the national convention as a defining moment and a reflection of the future of NNPP.

Congratulating the newly elected leaders of the party, Mr Yusuf urged them to promote unity, fairness and inclusivity where no one would be left behind.

"Let this convention mark a new beginning for the party at all levels where no one will be left behind," Mr Yusuf said.

The Chairman of the National Convention Planning Committee, Bala Mohammed, said that over the past four years, the NNPP had recorded remarkable achievements and had continued to make its mark in the Nigerian political landscape.

This, according to him, reflects a clear reflection of a collective commitment, resilience, and belief in the ideals of the NNPP.

He said that the convention was to ratify the decisions of the National Executive Committee and the election of new national officials of NNPP.

"This convention also serves as an opportunity to strengthen the unity and brotherhood that bind us together as members of one political family," Mr Mohammed said.

He commended the party members' loyalty to the NNPP, saying their courage, resilience, and commitment to the party's ideals remained its greatest strength.

The National Adviser, Magaji Ibrahim, advised party members not to be deceived by rumours of division within the NNPP, saying the party remained united under Mr Kwankwaso's leadership.

"I can assure you that nothing shall divide the party, and the party stands united, solidified, going forward to 2027.

"No controversy about that," Mr Ibrahim said.

The highlight of the convention was the ratification of the suspension of Article 37(1) of the NNPP Constitution 2024 as amended.