Nigerian Authorities Arrest Gunrunners, Recover Arms in Plateau

Nigerian authorities have arrested a suspected gunrunner and recovered arms and ammunition during separate operations in Plateau State.

The arrest was carried out by troops of the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, a spokesperson said.

The Media Information Officer of the task force, Samson Zhakom, said the operations were carried out on 19 December as part of ongoing efforts to curb the spread of illicit weapons in the state.

"Troops conducted multiple intelligence-led operations within the Joint Operations Area, leading to the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of arms and ammunition," Mr Zhakom said.

He said troops raided a hideout of suspected criminals at Gwender village in Bokkos Local Government Area in the early hours of the day. Although the suspects reportedly fled before the troops arrived, a search of the location led to the recovery of a fabricated AK-47 rifle with a magazine, a fabricated pistol, and several rounds of ammunition of different calibres.

He also said that troops working with a tactical team from an intelligence agency set up a checkpoint at Mairana in Mangu Local Government Area, following credible intelligence. An individual was intercepted at the checkpoint while conveying two boxes of ammunition containing about 1,400 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The suspect has been taken into custody, while the recovered ammunition is being held pending further investigation, Mr Zhakom said. He added that follow-up operations were ongoing to arrest other members of the suspected arms trafficking network.

He urged residents of Plateau State to continue providing information to security agencies to support efforts aimed at improving security across the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Plateau is one of the most violence-prone states in Nigeria. Thousands of people have been killed or kidnapped in different types of violence in the state. Armed herders and other armed groups carry out some of the killings, while other causes of violence include communal clashes and fights over resources such as land.