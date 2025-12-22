Nigeria: Gridlock - FRSC Deploys More Officers, Tow Trucks On Abuja-Lokoja Road

21 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has ordered the immediate deployment of additional officers and tow trucks along the Abuja-Lokoja Road.

The deployment is to ease the persistent traffic gridlock and ensure the prompt removal of obstructions.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, issued the directive, according to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal(ACM), Olusegun Ogungbemide, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Mohammed said the directive was part of ongoing efforts by the Corps to improve traffic management and guarantee the safety of road users.

This, he said, was especially during the current period of increased vehicular movement.

He explained that the congestion on the corridor was largely caused by a surge in traffic volume and the presence of multiple construction points along the road.

The corps marshal said that the actions of indisciplined and impatient motorists who drove against traffic worsened the situation.

According to him, also contributing to the gridlock is lane indiscipline and impatience, as drivers often violate rules, especially around construction areas where diversions are created to ease movement.

"The deployment of more personnel and towing equipment is aimed at enhancing traffic control, enforcing discipline among motorists and ensuring that broken-down vehicles or other obstructions are quickly cleared to restore free flow of traffic," he said.

Mr Mohammed urged motorists travelling on the Abuja-Lokoja Road during the season to cooperate fully with FRSC personnel and other traffic managers on duty.

He stressed that compliance with traffic rules and lawful instructions would go a long way in reducing delays and preventing crashes.

The Corps Marshal reassured road users of the FRSC's commitment to continuous monitoring of the situation and sustained intervention to ensure a smoother traffic flow and safer travel on the route. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

