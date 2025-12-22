Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - Goldberg Rallies Support for Super Eagles With 'Our Beat, Our Gold' Campaign

press release

As Nigeria builds momentum towards the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, Goldberg Lager Beer has unveiled a nationwide fan engagement campaign aimed at rallying support for the Super Eagles.

The campaign seeks to reignite the passion that defined the team's run to the final of the last tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania, a group widely seen as competitive and unpredictable.

The Super Eagles will open their campaign against Tanzania on 23 December at the Complexe Sportif de Fès, before facing Tunisia on 27 December.

They will conclude the group stage against Uganda on 30 December.

The campaign, themed 'Our Beat, Our Gold,' draws inspiration from the rhythm, pride, and resilience that connect Nigerians to football.

It positions Goldberg as a central part of the AFCON experience, blending live match viewing with music, entertainment and consumer rewards.

At the centre of the initiative is a flagship viewing centre planned for the Police College in Ikeja, Lagos, from 4:30 p.m., and admission is free.

The Lagos venue will be supported by a network of fan parks and mini viewing centres across the country, ensuring that supporters in both urban centres and regional communities can take part in the shared match-day experience.

Through these activations, Goldberg plans to transform key locations nationwide into vibrant communal spaces on Nigeria's match days, providing fans with an opportunity to come together and support the Super Eagles in a lively and safe environment.

The viewing centres are designed as immersive spaces where football and culture intersect. Fans will enjoy live match action alongside music, dance, comedy and interactive games, with promotions and instant rewards adding to the excitement.

The goal, according to the organisers, is to recreate the emotional intensity of the stadium experience for fans watching outside the match venues.

"Our Beat, Our Gold is about capturing the rhythm of the Nigerian spirit," the Portfolio Manager for Premium Beer at Nigerian Breweries Plc, Maria Shadeko, said. "Football has a unique way of bringing us together. At the last AFCON, we saw how belief, passion and unity carried the Super Eagles all the way to the final. As the team gets set for action in Morocco, Goldberg is once again creating spaces where Nigerians can gather, celebrate and push our Eagles towards a fourth AFCON title."

Beyond fan-facing activities, the campaign also includes strong trade and distributor engagement. Through the Road to Morocco hospitality contest, Goldberg is targeting its top distributors across the West and East zones, rewarding them with exclusive AFCON-related incentives for their performance.

The initiative is expected to support sales growth while tying the brand's commercial objectives to the national football story.