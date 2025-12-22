Nigeria: I'm Looking for a Home, Wife in Nigeria - Busta Rhymes

The rapper shared his future plans before a Nigerian audience

American rapper and record producer Trevor Smith, popularly known as Busta Rhymes, has expressed his desire to raise a family in Nigeria. Grammy-nominated rapper, who has been a Muslim since he was 12, has six children: three sons (born in 1993, 1999, and 2001) and three daughters (born in 1998, 1999, and 2006).

He welcomed the kids with four different mothers, including his ex-girlfriend Joanne Wood, but he has never been married.

He made the remarks about marrying in Nigeria while performing at Ilubirin music festival on Saturday in Lagos.

Homecoming

The rapper's Lagos performance is his first return to Nigeria since his initial visit in 2010, when he headlined the Star Mega Jam concert in Abuja.

During the concert, he paused to address the audience, sharing how being back in Nigeria made him feel at home again.

Speaking to the crowd, the veteran rapper described the trip as a pivotal moment in his life, noting that he was reconnecting with his roots on a deeper level.

Busta added that the visit was not "just about the show," but also tied to long-term personal plans. The 'Touch It' rapper further expressed his desire to get married and settle down in Nigeria in the future.

"Nigerian wife"

"Even though it took 15 years, we are home. This trip was memorable to me because it wasn't just about a show. I'm looking for a home here, I'm looking for property.

"I'm thinking about looking for a wife so that when I stop working, I can settle down here. I need a few Nigerian slash Jamaican grandchildren," the veteran rapper said.

Describing the atmosphere of Detty December, the 53-year-old rapper said he could feel the collective energy of the moment and believed it was the right time to make a special statement.

"But the most important thing is here, as we are all collectively gathered for this incredible moment at the Detty December, even though it's festival 2025. I feel like this is the most appropriate moment for me to do one thing, the performance," he added.

Busta Rhymes is known for his fast delivery rap style, with hit songs like 'Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check', 'Break Ya Neck', and 'Touch It', and multiple Grammy Award nominations and global awards.