Africa: All of Africa Today - December 22, 2025

Nigeria Secures Release of Remaining 130 St Mary’s Students

Nigerian authorities said they had secured the release of the remaining 130 schoolchildren and staff abducted from St Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri, Niger state, bringing to an end one of the country’s worst mass kidnappings. More than 250 people were taken during the 21 November attack, with about 100 children released earlier this month and 50 reported to have escaped at the time, bringing the total number freed to 230. The federal government described the final release as a moment of relief and confirmed that no pupil remained in captivity, although it did not disclose how the release was secured or whether a ransom was paid. The students were expected to be reunited with their families in Minna, as authorities reiterated their commitment to improving school security amid a surge in kidnappings targeting schools and places of worship in north and central Nigeria.

Nine Killed in Bekkersdal Tavern Mass Shooting in South Africa

A manhunt was launched after a mass shooting at a tavern in Bekkersdal, near Johannesburg, left nine people dead and 10 others injured. Police said about 12 unidentified gunmen arrived in two vehicles and opened fire indiscriminately on patrons, killing seven men and two women, with some victims shot as they tried to flee and another killed nearby after dropping off a passenger. Authorities said the attack appeared unprovoked and the motive remained unclear, as investigations continued. The shooting renewed concerns about rampant gun violence in South Africa, where residents described nightly gunfire as common and local leaders warned that police were under-resourced, calling for stronger national intervention to protect communities.

Mass Killings and Famine Reported in Sudan’s El-Fasher

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized the Sudanese army’s last stronghold in Darfur, El-Fasher, on 26 October after a brutal offensive marked by executions, sexual violence, looting and mass killings, plunging the city into isolation under a communications blackout. More than 106,000 people fled, while up to 100,000 civilians were trapped amid famine, severe shortages of food, water and medicine, and widespread reports of bodies left in streets and mass graves, corroborated by satellite imagery and aid groups. Residents who returned described a deserted city, destroyed homes and ongoing fear, with reports of kidnappings, detentions and ransom demands as RSF forces allegedly sought to prevent people from leaving. While the RSF denied the accusations and claimed to be restoring order, humanitarian agencies and rights groups said conditions in El-Fasher were catastrophic, adding to the long history of atrocities suffered by civilians in Darfur.

Kenya Imposes Curfew After Deadly Angata Barikkoi Violence

At least 1,800 people were displaced and more than 250 households destroyed after renewed tribal clashes erupted in Angata Barikkoi, Trans Mara South, Narok County. The Kenya Red Cross said the violence, which escalated over three days, left families fleeing to schools, dispensaries and open areas, with vulnerable groups including children, women, and persons with disabilities most affected after homes and food stores were burned. One person was confirmed dead, prompting the government to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Transmara West and Transmara South as security agencies moved to restore calm. Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat visited the area, issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the surrender of illegal firearms and warned that those inciting or financing the violence would face prosecution, while humanitarian agencies continued assessments and relief efforts.

U.S. Halts Green Card and Citizenship Processing for Nigerians

The United States government temporarily halted the processing of green card and citizenship applications for Nigerians and nationals of other countries newly added to the US travel ban, affecting many people already lawfully living in the country. The suspension, ordered by the Trump administration, applied to immigration cases handled by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and followed a broader freeze on petitions from nationals of countries covered by the June travel ban, amid security concerns after a deadly shooting in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump later expanded the ban to include 20 additional countries, imposing full restrictions on five nations and partial restrictions on 15 others, including Nigeria. US officials said the pause was extended to cover the newly listed countries as authorities conducted enhanced security reviews, a move that ultimately affected nationals from more than 60 percent of African countries and about a fifth of countries worldwide.