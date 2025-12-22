Nigeria's Transmitted Electricity Reached Highest-Ever 5,801mw in 2025 - Official

"A highlight of our progress came on March 4, when TCN transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801.84 MW nationwide."

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Sunday said that it recorded a transmission peak of 5,801.84 megawatts (MW) on 4 March.

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this in his end-of-year message to staff, partners and stakeholders.

Mr Abdulaziz said the feat was a historic milestone, which occurred during the year, adding that it was the highest peak electricity generation ever delivered on the national grid.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He described 2025 as a remarkable and historic year for the company and Nigeria's power sector.

"A highlight of our progress came on March 4, when TCN transmitted an all-time peak generation of 5,801.84 MW nationwide. On the same day, a maximum daily energy of 128,370.75 megawatt-hours (MWh) was delivered across the country--the highest ever recorded in Nigeria's history."

He attributed the achievement to deliberate investments in infrastructure rehabilitation, expansion of transformer capacity and sustained maintenance of transmission assets across the network.

Mr Abdulaziz also said that TCN's wheeling capacity had increased to 8,700MW, positioning the company to better support the nation's growing electricity demand.

"This year, we made deliberate strides to strengthen our infrastructure, rehabilitate ageing assets, and expand transformer capacity across the country.

"With these efforts, TCN's wheeling capability has grown to 8,700MW," he said.

Mr Abdulaziz said that between January 2024 and November 2025, the company inaugurated 82 new power transformers, adding over 8,500 Megavolt-Amperes (MVA) to the national grid.

He, however, said that infrastructure vandalism remained a major threat to grid stability.

According to him, 131 vandalism incidents were recorded across TCN's network between January and November.

"Vandalism continues to be a thorny issue in the affairs of TCN. From January to November alone, the company recorded 131 incidents across its network," he said.

"Management is, however, working closely with ONSA, other security operatives and vigilante groups in some communities to curb this menace.

"We will continue to intensify sensitisation campaigns and community engagement efforts to safeguard our critical infrastructure," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The TCN managing director also highlighted all other major sector reforms in the year, particularly the unbundling of TCN and the successful take-off of the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

He also disclosed that TCN advanced several donor-funded projects valued at over $1.16 billion, including the Abuja Feeding Scheme, which involved the construction of five new substations and a new 330kV transmission line.

Mr Abdulaziz commended the company's staff for their dedication and resilience, describing them as TCN's greatest asset.

"Looking ahead to 2026, I pledge that TCN will intensify efforts to further increase grid capacity, stability and efficiency while deepening collaboration with NISO and other sector stakeholders."

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, security agencies and development partners for their support.

He also extended condolences to the families of staff who lost their lives within the year under review.