Nigeria: Why U.S. Imposed Visa Restrictions On Nigerians - Envoy

The United States' Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, says the recent visa restrictions announced by the US government are designed to strengthen security procedures, and not actions targeted at Nigerians.

Mr Mills spoke at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja during the visit of a US Congressional Delegation (CODEL) to Nigeria.

He said the presidential proclamation, which would take effect on 1 January 2026, and affect certain visa categories, was part of broader measures to secure U.S. borders and protect American communities.

"The focus of the visa review is on ensuring proper vetting and credible information in the visa process, not on penalising Nigerians," Mr Mills said.

According to him, the proclamation clearly specifies the visa categories that may be affected, while also outlining exemptions for certain groups.

He listed the exemptions to include holders of official and diplomatic passports, as well as individuals travelling for religious work.

The ambassador urged visa applicants and members of the public to consult the US Embassy's official website for detailed information on the proclamation, affected visa categories and available exemptions.

He also urged those with specific enquiries to use the designated communication channels provided by the embassy for further guidance.

Also speaking, the leader of the US Congressional Delegation, Rep. Bill Huizenga, said visa reviews and restrictions were routine tools used to encourage compliance and cooperation, rather than punitive actions targeting citizens.

Mr Huizenga said the focus of such measures was primarily on government systems and processes, not on the Nigerian people, adding that similar reviews were routinely applied in different parts of the world.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the U.S. government had reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong people-to-people ties with Nigeria, while announcing the visa reviews and restrictions.

It described the visa measures as part of a wider engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation while addressing shared security concerns.