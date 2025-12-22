Nigeria's CPC Designation By U.S. Won't Weaken Bilateral Relations - American Lawmakers

The visit was a sequel to US President Donald Trump's designation of Nigeria in October as a CPC.

The designation of Nigeria by the US as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) on religious freedom aims at encouraging reforms and constructive engagement, and will not weaken bilateral relations with Nigeria, an American lawmaker said.

A US Congressional Delegation (CODEL), led by Rep. Bill Huizenga, said this during a news conference on Sunday in Abuja at the end of a two-day visit to Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the news conference follows their meetings with Nigerian government officials, religious leaders, civil society organisations and private sector representatives.

The visit was a sequel to US President Donald Trump's designation of Nigeria in October as a CPC over alleged threats to religious freedom in the country.

Mr Huizenga stressed that the delegation's mission aimed at "listening, learning and holding frank conversations" on the issues that led to Nigeria's re-designation as a CPC.

"For me personally, I believe the CPC designation is warranted, but it is also meant to spur progress and internal conversations within Nigeria on how to better protect people of all faiths," Mr Huizenga said.

He said their discussions with Nigerian officials suggested the designation had already prompted renewed focus on addressing violence and improving the protection of religious freedom.

Mr Huizenga acknowledged concerns raised by various groups over attacks in parts of the Middle Belt, while also pointing to significant violence affecting Muslim communities in the North-east and the North-west.

"The core message is that all citizens, regardless of faith, must be protected and feel safe," he said.

According to him, the US has both a strategic and moral interest in supporting Nigeria's efforts to address insecurity.

Other members of the delegation described the CPC designation as a temporary tool designed to motivate positive change, subject to regular review.

Rep. Keith Self, a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said the CPC designation should be seen as an opportunity to deepen engagement rather than a breakdown in relations.

"This does not have to be a negative," Mr Self said.

"It can be a positive starting point for a deeper and more honest relationship between the United States and Nigeria," he added.

Drawing on his experience in Europe, Mr Self said he had observed growing similarities between Nigeria's current challenges and those faced by several European countries.

"I spent eight years working on European issues, and many of the problems Nigeria is dealing with today are similar to what Europe has faced," he said.

He cited mass migration, security pressures and the strain which such factors usually place on democratic institutions.

Mr Self said that stability was essential for prosperity, stressing that Nigeria's ability to tackle violence would be critical to its long-term economic and democratic success.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner said the visit was intended to reassure vulnerable communities that their plight had not gone unnoticed.

"I hope that the trip gives the Christian community in Nigeria hope that they're not alone.

"Also, the world is watching the actions of the Nigerian government to make sure they're safe," he said.

Another member of the delegation, Rep. Jefferson Shreve, described the visit as an investment in Nigeria rather than an investigation.

"This trip has been about listening and learning.

"We want to be helpful, and we want to see Nigeria succeed, because Africa cannot be successful unless Nigeria is successful," Mr Shreve said.

The lawmakers said their findings would be reported to their colleagues in Washington.

The recommendations, they said, would border on sustained engagement, increased dialogue and targeted support, rather than military intervention.

They also lauded the openness of Nigerian officials during the meetings and expressed optimism that ongoing collaboration could lead to tangible progress in addressing violence and strengthening democratic institutions.

The delegation also reaffirmed bipartisan support in the US Congress for a stable, prosperous Nigeria and pledged its continued engagement in the months and years ahead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Trump had earlier threatened to deploy US troops in Nigeria, targeting terrorists, if the Nigerian government failed to "move fast" to protect Christians.