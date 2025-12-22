Nigeria: Troops Kill 17 Terrorists in Borno Communities

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in collaboration with local vigilante elements, have disrupted a terrorist logistics operation and neutralized multiple insurgents during a well-coordinated ambush in the early hours of 21 December 2025, a credible military source has disclosed.

The incident occurred in Sojiri and Kayamla communities of Konduga Local Government Area, Borno State.

The source stated: "Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of logistics supplies by suspected JAS/ISWAP elements, troops of OPHK and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), supported by local hunters, deployed to a designated interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla villages on the night of 20 December 2025.

"At approximately 2:24 a.m. on 21 December, suspected terrorists mounted on bicycles arrived at the location carrying logistics materials, confirming earlier intelligence reports. The troops, positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists decisively.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"During the ensuing exchange, 17 suspected terrorists were neutralized, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Recovered items included bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, bicycle tyres, torchlights, assorted weapons of different calibres, ammunition, and other logistics materials.

"Following the successful engagement, the ambush team safely withdrew to its base at approximately 4:20 a.m.

Exploitation and follow-up operations are ongoing to further secure the area and deny insurgents freedom of movement.

"Troops remain highly motivated, with fighting efficiency assessed as strong and unwavering. This operation underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their supply chains," the source explained.