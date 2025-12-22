Nigeria: Not Criminalising Vote Buying, Disservice to Democracy - Peter Obi

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has described the failure of the House of Representatives to criminalise vote-buying during party primaries as a disservice to Nigeria's democracy.

He explained that the practice of vote buying has long undermined Nigeria's electoral process and tarnished the nation's credibility.

Obi said this in a post entitled: "Vote Buying Must Be Stopped at the Roots" on his verified X handle @PeterObi, on Sunday.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The former Anambra State governor argued that credible elections cannot be built on corrupt foundations, adding that national progress cannot be achieved while inducement and bribery are legitimised in the democratic process.

He said: "Just yesterday, Nigerians hoped that the House of Representatives would finally take a decisive stand against the cancer of vote-buying.

"This practice has long undermined our democracy and tarnished our nation's credibility. Unfortunately, that hope was quickly extinguished. By refusing to criminalise vote buying at the foundational stage of party primaries, the House has chosen to protect a broken system rather than safeguard the nation's future.

"Credible elections cannot be built on corrupt foundations, and national progress cannot be achieved while inducement and bribery are legitimised in the democratic process.

"Any effort to stop vote buying must begin at the primaries. Without addressing the problem at its roots, any measures taken later will lack the strength to endure.

"A democracy where votes are bought is not a true democracy, it is a criminal marketplace. Nigeria deserves better. We must prioritise reform. The future of our democracy must not be for sale.

"Disturbingly, the culture of vote buying has now trickled down even to town union, village union, Clubs and associations, as well as even student elections, emulating fraudulent politicians," Obi said.

" How long will we allow our society to be corrupted when the solution lies in addressing the roots of the problem?

"A New Nigeria is possible, but only if we confront these practices boldly and insist that integrity begins at the very start of our electoral process. A new Nigeria is possible."