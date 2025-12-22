Nigeria: 2025 Arewa Stars Awards - Experts Demand Strategic Economic Reforms for Northern Nigeria

Policy experts, government officials, and stakeholders have called for deliberate interventions to revive the economy of Northern Nigeria, emphasising that its future depends on amendments in governance, education, and inclusivity.

The call was made at the 2025 Arewa Stars Awards held on December 20 at the Tahir Guest Palace, Kano. Organized by Arewa Agenda--under Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), PRNigeria and Economic Confidential publishers--ASA recognizes young achievers in northern states.

Delivering the keynote address, Executive Director, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Awwal Musa Rafsanjani, stressed the need for reforms in governance, education, and youth and women empowerment to reposition the region economically.

He said strengthening justice, prioritising education, and promoting transparency and accountability in leadership were critical to changing negative narratives about Northern Nigeria and achieving sustainable development.

Highlighting the importance of formulating policies that enable women to thrive, Rafsanjani noted that inclusive development remained central to long-term economic stability across the 19 states.

In his remarks, Kano State Commissioner for Information, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, commended Arewa Agenda for acknowledging the efforts of young people who are positively impacting society.

The official described the initiative as timely and pledged the support of the Kano State Government for future editions, to ensure that the annual awards become more impactful and far-reaching.

IMPR CEO, Yushau Shuaib, called ASA "a vital tool for inspiration" in a region facing significant development hurdles. He added that the recognition was not only about celebrating success but also encouraging youths to contribute meaningfully to the North's progress.

Arewa Stars Awards convener, Dahiru Mohammed Lawal, said the platform was built on the values of service, innovation, and leadership. Hundreds of nominations are received annually, while winners are selected by a competent jury to maintain credibility.

The 2025 edition honored Rukayya Khalid (Innovator of the Year) for pioneering electric tricycle manufacturing; Abdulhaleem Ringim (Governance and Public Policy) for contributions to economic policy initiatives; and Nafisa Abdullahi Aminu (Teen Star) for academic performance in London.

Maimuna Musa Agaka for Academic Excellence; Tijjani Gandu for Politics; Hidaya Mahmud for Poetry; Aisha Buhari for Catering; Nana Sule for Publication; Yahuza Bawage for Journalism; Ameer Lukman Haruna for Tourism; and Bayero Yayandy for Advocacy.

Others: Fareed Ibrahim for Humanitarian Service; Najib Shehu for Sports; Nasiba Babale for Arts and Culture; Ishaq Alhassan Qauran Mata Jnr for Activism; Yusuf Hassan for Health; and Ibrahim El-Caleel for Social Media Influence.

Honorary awards were presented to Governor Uba Sani (Kaduna), Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Jibrin Baba Ndace (DG, Voice of Nigeria), and Zubaida Umar Abubakar (DG, National Emergency Management Agency).