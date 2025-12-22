Africa: Bissouma Recalled As Mali Name Final Squad for Afcon 2025 in Morocco

Mali coach Tom Saintfiet has named a 28-man squad for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, recalling long-term absentee Yves Bissouma as the Eagles prepare for a challenging group-stage campaign in Morocco.

The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has not featured for his club this season after being sidelined by injury, but Saintfiet has opted to include the 29-year-old, underlining his importance to Mali's midfield ahead of the tournament, which begins on 21 December.

Mali open their Group A campaign on 22 December against Zambia in Casablanca, before facing hosts Morocco and Comoros in what is expected to be one of the most competitive groups of the competition.

Faith shown in Bissouma despite long absence

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Bissouma's inclusion is the most notable decision in Saintfiet's selection.

The former Brighton midfielder last played competitively in August and later underwent ankle surgery after picking up an injury during a World Cup qualifier.

Despite his lack of recent match action, the Mali coach believes Bissouma's experience and tactical intelligence can still be decisive at continental level, particularly in a midfield that blends physical strength with technical quality.

Balanced squad built around experience and athleticism

Saintfiet has assembled a squad that combines established internationals with emerging talent across Europe and Africa.

Defensively, Hamari Traoré provides leadership and experience, supported by the likes of Sikou Niakaté, Mamadou Fofana, and Woyo Coulibaly.

In goal, Djigui Diarra, who impressed with Young Africans, is joined by Ismaël Diawara and Mamadou Sawassa.

Mali's midfield is one of the strongest on the continent, featuring Amadou Haidara, Aliou Dieng, Lassana Coulibaly, and Ibrahima Sissoko, alongside Bissouma and Mohamed Camara.

Attacking options offer pace and versatility

In attack, Saintfiet has a wide range of profiles at his disposal. Nene Dorgeles, Kamory Doumbia, and Gaoussou Diarra bring creativity and speed, while Moussa El Bilal Touré and Lassine Sinayoko offer direct goal threat.

The squad selection reflects Mali's ambition to go deep into the tournament after a series of near-misses in recent editions, where they have often fallen just short of the latter stages.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mali Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With a physically imposing squad and renewed belief around the return of key players, Mali head to Morocco determined to turn potential into progress.

FULL MALI SQUAD FOR AFCON 2025

Goalkeepers

Djigui Diarra (Young Africans)

(Young Africans) Ismaël Diawara (Sirius)

(Sirius) Mamadou Sawassa (Laval)

Defenders

Ousmane Camara (Angers)

(Angers) Woyo Coulibaly (Sassuolo)

(Sassuolo) Amadou Dante (Arouca)

(Arouca) Abdoulaye Diaby (Grasshoppers)

(Grasshoppers) Fodé Doucouré (Le Havre)

(Le Havre) Mamadou Fofana (New England Revolution)

(New England Revolution) Nathan Gassama (Baltika)

(Baltika) Sikou Niakaté (Sporting Braga)

(Sporting Braga) Hamari Traoré (Paris FC)

Midfielders

Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur)

(Tottenham Hotspur) Mohamed Camara (Al Sadd)

(Al Sadd) Lassana Coulibaly (Lecce)

(Lecce) Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly)

(Al Ahly) Mahamadou Doumbia (Al Ittihad)

(Al Ittihad) Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig)

(RB Leipzig) Mamadou Sangaré (Racing Lens)

(Racing Lens) Ibrahima Sissoko (VfL Bochum)

Forwards