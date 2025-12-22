Africa: Senegal Take Fitness Gamble As Thiaw Names Injured Trio in Afcon Squad

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has named his 28-man final squad for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, selecting three players carrying injuries as the reigning African champions prepare to defend their crown in Morocco.

The Teranga Lions, who lifted the trophy for the first time in 2022, begin their campaign on 23 December against Botswana before facing Benin and DR Congo in Group D.

Despite concerns over fitness, Thiaw insists all three doubtful players are expected to recover in time for the tournament.

Sarr, Diarra and Diao included despite fitness concerns

A major talking point is the inclusion of Ismaila Sarr, Habib Diarra and Assane Diao, all of whom had been considered doubtful for the competition.

Assane Diao suffered a thigh injury for Como last weekend.

suffered a thigh injury for Como last weekend. Habib Diarra has not played since undergoing groin surgery in September for Sunderland.

has not played since undergoing groin surgery in September for Sunderland. Ismaila Sarr has missed Crystal Palace's last three matches after suffering ankle ligament damage against Manchester United.

Thiaw, however, said he was "confident the medical staff will recover them in time," stressing their tactical importance and experience at international level.

A squad rich in quality and continuity

Senegal's core remains intact, featuring established stars across Europe and the Gulf.

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly, attacking icon Sadio Mané, and midfield anchor Idrissa Gana Gueye all make the squad, while Pape Matar Sarr, one of Africa's most exciting young midfielders, will play a central role after a strong season with Tottenham.

Up front, Thiaw has named a dynamic and varied attack.

Boulaye Dia, Habib Diallo, Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, and Cherif Ndiaye provide depth and versatility, giving Senegal one of the most potent forward lines in the competition.

Defensive stability remains a strength

In defence, Moussa Niakhaté, Ismail Jakobs, Antoine Mendy, Abdoulaye Seck, and rising prospect Mamadou Sarr join Koulibaly in forming a unit built on physical presence and athleticism.

The goalkeeping department includes experienced Edouard Mendy, in-form Le Havre keeper Mory Diaw, and Nice's Yehvann Diouf.

Thiaw said Senegal's goal was clear: "We are here to go as far as possible. This team has the talent and maturity to compete again at the highest level."

With a balanced squad and confidence in their recovering stars, Senegal head to Morocco as one of the heavy favourites to win the tournament.

📋 La Liste des 28 joueurs sénegalais retenus par le sélectionneur national Pape Thiaw pour la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations, Maroc 2025. Le regroupement des lions débutera ce lundi 15 décembre à Diamniadio. pic.twitter.com/tuzpusnh7Q-- Equipe du Sénégal (@GaindeYi) December 13, 2025

FULL SENEGAL SQUAD FOR AFCON 2025

Goalkeepers

Mory Diaw (Le Havre)

(Le Havre) Yehvann Diouf (Nice)

(Nice) Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli)

Defenders

Ilay Camara (Anderlecht)

(Anderlecht) Krépin Diatta (Monaco)

(Monaco) El Hadji Malik Diouf (West Ham United)

(West Ham United) Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray)

(Galatasaray) Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)

(Al Hilal) Antoine Mendy (Nice)

(Nice) Moussa Niakhaté (Olympique Lyonnais)

(Olympique Lyonnais) Mamadou Sarr (Racing Strasbourg)

(Racing Strasbourg) Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

Midfielders

Lamine Camara (Monaco)

(Monaco) Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

(Rayo Vallecano) Habib Diarra (Sunderland)

(Sunderland) Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

(Everton) Pape Gueye (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards