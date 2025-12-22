Cote d'Ivoire: Sébastien Desabre - 'The Leopards Want to Prove Cote d'Ivoire Was No Fluke.'

With one week to go before the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, the Democratic Republic of Congo approach the tournament with renewed confidence but grounded expectations.

After reaching the semi-finals in Côte d'Ivoire last year and sealing a historic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Leopards arrive with a new status--still outsiders, but dangerous ones.

Placed in a difficult group with Senegal, Benin, and Botswana, Sébastien Desabre's team knows it must prove once again that its resurgence is built on substance, not circumstance.

Speaking to CAFonline.com, the DR Congo coach reflects on the lessons of their Ivorian campaign, the rising expectations surrounding his squad, and the ambitions fueling their push for another deep run.

CAFonline.com: The AFCON kicks off in a week. DR Congo will face Senegal, Benin, and Botswana in Group B. What are your first impressions?

Sébastien Desabre: AFCON groups are always tough. No matter the pots, you will face very strong teams. Senegal are among the best African nations--arguably the best at the moment. Benin, a team I know well, has been building a solid development programme for several years and the progress is showing, especially under Gernot Rohr. Botswana are also difficult to play against; their recent results, including what they showed in Algeria during the qualifiers, prove that.

We're excited to experience another AFCON and to relive what we felt in Côte d'Ivoire. The key will be preparing well, especially for our first match against Benin. It may not decide qualification, but it sets the tone and affects confidence.

CAFonline.com: You recently won the African playoff to qualify for the World Cup. Does that add pressure or scrutiny?

Sébastien Desabre: I don't know if it adds pressure, but it was certainly a major moment for us. We faced two teams ranked higher than us--matches that could have passed for AFCON quarter-finals or semi-finals.

It was extremely valuable preparation. We played in the same stadium where we will face Benin and stayed in the same hotel we will use during the AFCON. Those details matter.

But every team is working hard--Senegal, Benin, Botswana. Perhaps these playoffs make us appear more like a team "to beat", but that is mostly a media perception. No match at this level is easy.

CAFonline.com: DR Congo reached the AFCON semi-finals in Côte d'Ivoire. What lessons did you take from that run?

Sébastien Desabre: The main lesson is simple: no match is easier than another. Our game against Botswana will be just as difficult as facing Senegal. Different contexts, same level of challenge.

We remain underdogs. We're in the top 10 in Africa according to FIFA rankings, but several nations are still ahead of us. We are progressing, yes--but sustaining that level is the hardest part.

Our aim now is to show that Ivory Coast wasn't a one-off. The matches against Cameroon and Nigeria confirmed we can compete consistently at the highest level.

CAFonline.com: What are the Leopards' ambitions for AFCON 2025?

Sébastien Desabre: The priority is to get out of the group stage. Once you reach the round of 16, the dynamic changes completely--it becomes knockout football.

But we're not projecting too far ahead. First the preparation, then the group stage. After that, anything can happen. No team--Morocco, Senegal, or anyone else--is guaranteed a semi-final or a title. The AFCON always brings surprises.

Our ambition is clear: to confirm that what we achieved in Côte d'Ivoire was not exceptional but the foundation of something lasting.

CAFonline.com: Your captain, Chancel Mbemba, remains central to your plans. What does his role represent?

Sébastien Desabre: His role is essential. He's an exemplary captain. I would also add Cédric Bakambu and other senior players. They lead by example--through discipline, professionalism, and consistency.

This helps integrate the younger players, especially at a time when the squad is evolving. When you're surrounded by teammates with 70, 80, or 100 caps, you quickly understand the demands of elite football.

CAFonline.com: Finally, what headline would you like to see after the tournament?

Sébastien Desabre: "The Leopards bring joy to their fans." That would be the perfect headline.