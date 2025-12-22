Ghana Deports 42 Nigerians Over Prostitution, Fraud-Related Offences

Ghanaian authorities have deported 42 Nigerians from the Ashanti Region following court convictions over alleged prostitution, fraud, and other criminal offences.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, December 18, 2025, according to NewsPoint Nigeria.

He said the deportation exercise also affected other foreign nationals, including 13 Cameroonians, three Ivorians, three Burkinabe nationals, and seven Benin nationals, bringing the total number of deportees to 68.

Amoakohene wrote, "A total of 42 Nigerians, 13 Cameroonians, 3 Ivorians, 3 Burkinabe nationals, and 7 Benin nationals have been deported from the Ashanti Region to their respective countries following various court rulings involving Q-Net, prostitution, and other criminal activities.

"I commend the Ghana Immigration Service for its professionalism, diligence, and firm commitment to enforcing our immigration laws, while upholding due process and human dignity.

"Their collaboration with the courts and other security agencies continues to strengthen public safety, protect vulnerable persons, and preserve law and order in the region."

The deportations come amid growing international scrutiny of Nigerians abroad, with several countries reporting increased arrests linked to organised crime and immigration violations.

In a related case, at least 50 Nigerians were arrested in late November during one of India's largest coordinated operations targeting a transnational drug trafficking network.

Indian authorities said the suspects were allegedly connected to an extensive narcotics distribution and hawala money-laundering syndicate operating across multiple major cities.

A report by Indian news outlet NDTV said the operation was led by the Delhi Police in collaboration with the Telangana Police's EAGLE unit after months of intelligence gathering.

The report noted that the simultaneous raids across Delhi resulted in the dismantling of key components of a cartel involved in trafficking methamphetamine and cocaine across India.