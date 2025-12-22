Nigeria: 'No Fear, No Violence This Christmas', Tinubu Assures

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Yuletide season will be peaceful and safe, urging citizens to celebrate without fear or violence.

The President gave the assurance while receiving members of the Eyo group in audience at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos State on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife, Senator Remi Tinubu.

President Tinubu urged Nigerians to celebrate responsibly, emphasising that the festive period should be free of fear and violence.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Well, I am happy for this great cultural remembrance and rekindle of our culture. It is a great honour to come back home to meet our people ready, happy, healthy for the celebration of Eyo Carnival," he said.

"In peace, harmony, love, brotherhood and sisterhood we continue to pray to God Almighty, the coming of Christ should be a joyous one for every one of us.

"The coming holidays will not be a disaster for Nigeria. You stay in peace, rejoice in peace. Dance in peace, no danger to anybody's life, everybody is a member of this great family."

The President described the Eyo Festival as a significant cultural celebration and expressed happiness over what he called a "great cultural remembrance and rekindling" of Lagos heritage.

He noted that Lagos continues to make progress, just as Nigeria is recording steady advancement, adding that the current atmosphere of celebration reflects that progress.

"Eko is making progress, Nigeria is making progress. It is a result of this progress we are all rejoicing for this period.

"God will bless you, will bless Lagos, will bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I assure you we will defeat terrorism and banditry," he said.

President Tinubu concluded by offering prayers for Lagos and Nigeria, while reaffirming his administration's resolve to defeat terrorism and banditry.

Those present at the brief ceremony included the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Olori Eyo of Lagos, Chief Adebola Dosunmu Akinsiku.

The audience formed part of engagements related to preparations for the annual cultural event. President Tinubu is expected to serve as the Guest of Honour at the Eyo Festival scheduled for December 27 during his stay in Lagos for the Yuletide season.