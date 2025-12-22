Ghana: Aya Community Centre Fetes 500 Aged

22 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By CLEMENT ADZEI

The AYA Community Centre at Ampain, in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, on Saturday, feted 500 aged, as part of the Christmas festivities.

The yearly event, organized under the auspices of the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, aimed to rekindle the spirit of love and bonding among the aged during the Christmas season.

He shared drinks, food, and other essentials with the beneficiaries, while dancing and interacting with them, wishing them seasonal blessings, love, and prosperity.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times, Mr. Buah, also the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, indicated that the AYA initiative sought to offer solace to the sick and aged, catering to their psychological, emotional, and spiritual needs.

AYA Centre, named after his mother, was envisioned 10 years ago to provide counselling and support for the aged and to allow them to interact with peers and share common conversations, Mr. Buah explained.

He advocated that the government take steps to improve the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme to enhance the lives of the aged, adding, "People have played by the rules, contributed to the development of the country, and grown old. We need to help them and make them happy."

Madam Rose Ben recalled the yearly benevolence and prayed, "I am extremely happy. May God bless Maame Aya and his son, Mr. Buah."

